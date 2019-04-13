Purrito
Purrito is super cool and super sweet. He has the silkiest fur. If you are seeking a new amigo to hang out with, Purrito just might be your cat.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page facebook.com/INCatSociety
Freckles
Freckles is a very affectionate and playful cat. She enjoys chasing catnip toys and can cuddle for hours while being petted. She would thrive in a home with her own family.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page facebook.com/INCatSociety
Current
Current is a very big greyhound that is looking for his forever home. Current’s heart is just as big as he is. He gets along well with the other greyhounds in his foster home but would be happiest in a home without cats. Current loves to romp in the yard with his foster siblings. Current would be happiest in a home with confident leadership to show him his role in the home. He's a loving companion.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Feisty
Feisty is a male tabby and white domestic medium-haired kitten who, along with his siblings, were born May 30, 2018. They were rescued from a local kill shelter. He has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Feisty is a little on the quiet side, but once he warms up to you, look out. He loves belly rubs and kitty massages. Feisty has a very playful nature and the laser pointer is his favorite toy. He gets along with the other cats too. If you are looking for a kitten that won't climb your pant legs, bite your nose in the middle of the night and one who will be a quiet companion, he would be a good choice.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Jillian
Jillian is a female black & white tuxedo domestic medium-haired cat who was born in 2018. She is looking for a new home because her owner moved to California and didn't take her along. Jillian has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Jillian is a little shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she is very affectionate. She loves to curl up on your lap and have cuddle time. Jillian would love a family that is home often and has lots of time to spend with her. She gets along great with other cats and is tolerant of dogs. No small children please. Jillian is a very sweet and loving girl.
FYI: Please contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Serena
Meet Serena. This beautiful girl is ready to find a loving home. An adult or quiet, relaxed home would be the best fit for her.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet him.