Pets of the Week

Monroe

Monroe has been living in a cage for 2 years. She now has a foster family and can finally have the freedom to run, jump, play and climb high on the cat trees. She is a little bit on the chunky side so we are working on losing a little bit of weight. She is around 4 years old. Monroe loves chin rubs, scratches and head butting. We are not really sure how she does with other cats just yet. She would do great as an only cat though. Monroe loves attention and has the world's sweetest meow.

FYI: If you are interested in her or would like more information, send a message to her foster mom Sara at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Applications can be found at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Missy