Pets of the Week

Cowboy
Cowboy is a friendly but shy one-year-old male. He is very handsome. Cowboy is white with black spots. He is neutered, is up to date on vaccines and has been dewormed.
FYI: Send an email to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Koda
Koda is a four-year-old female greyhound mix that is currently completing The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) program. Koda is a mellow, laid back girl. Her handlers describe her as friendly and submissive, but she loves affection. She can be a bit aloof and her handlers say she has an old soul. Koda hasn’t quite figured out what to do with dog toys, but maybe she will take an interest once she completes the TGIE program. She enjoys running with her handlers, but doesn’t have much interest in playing with other dogs. Koda will make a wonderful addition to her forever family.
FYI: If you’d like to learn more about the TGIE program, visit the website here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org/. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Monroe
Monroe has been living in a cage for 2 years. She now has a foster family and can finally have the freedom to run, jump, play and climb high on the cat trees. She is a little bit on the chunky side so we are working on losing a little bit of weight. She is around 4 years old. Monroe loves chin rubs, scratches and head butting. We are not really sure how she does with other cats just yet. She would do great as an only cat though. Monroe loves attention and has the world's sweetest meow.
FYI: If you are interested in her or would like more information, send a message to her foster mom Sara at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Applications can be found at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Missy
Missy is a sweet senior girl that came back to American Greyhound at the age of 8. Missy does well with cats and dogs of all sizes. She loves affection and attention. We believe Missy would be happiest in a home with another dog as she relies on the other dogs in her foster home to feel secure and confident. Missy would also do best in a home with minimal stairs. She has difficulty navigating full flights of stairs. Missy loves people of all ages. She has met young children and does very well with the appropriate attention and love they give her. Missy does like to play with toys when the mood strikes. Overall, Missy is an outgoing, yet laid back senior hound that will make the perfect addition to your family. Contact our adoption coordinators if you’d like to adopt Missy.
FYI: American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Tig
Tig is a sweet, puffy-cheeked cat looking for a forever home. He loves to play with birdie wands and loves wet food. He has been up for adoption for 7 months and not a single person has been interested. He gets along with other cats. A nice, warm, quiet home is his biggest wish. He needs someone who understands he is going to be shy at first, but once he adjusts he enjoys watching TV with you.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
