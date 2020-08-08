Pets of the Week

Dakota
Dakota is a beautiful German Shepherd. She is a wonderful dog and is well behaved. She is on medication for her hips. Dakota needs a quiet retirement home.
FYI: If you are interested in her please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Screech
Meet handsome Screech. He has a lot of energy and enjoys wrestling with other cats so he would love to have a friend. He is Ok with dogs but still gets a little scared if they come up fast. After a long day of play, he likes to cuddle with his people and nap. His is neutered and up to date on his vaccines for the year. He is estimated to be born around 3/26/2020.
FYI: Please note we do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Inky
Inky is a silly, super sweet little girl who loves to play and cuddle. She and her sister Blinky are both available for adoption.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Amelia
Amelia is a very chill, sweet 5-year-old girl looking for her forever home. She is beautiful and loving.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Marley
Marley is a 2 to 3-year old male Retriever mix. He is an active dog weighing about 60 pounds that requires a fenced yard. He is crate trained and house broken. Marley has gone to school and would enjoy a family of his own who would continue with his training. He is very strong and pulls on a leash. Marley has been fully vetted, neutered, current on vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-tested negative and on prevention.
FYI: Our adoption area is within a 150-mile radius of Valparaiso. If interested in adopting, please submit an application at teambarc.com. His adoption fee is $300.Visit teambarc.com for more information. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid Coronavirus pandemic
Gallery
Masked benefactor
Orville Redenbacher statue
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Jason Glisan
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!