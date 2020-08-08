You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}

Dakota

Dakota is a beautiful German Shepherd. She is a wonderful dog and is well behaved. She is on medication for her hips. Dakota needs a quiet retirement home.

FYI: If you are interested in her please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Screech

Meet handsome Screech. He has a lot of energy and enjoys wrestling with other cats so he would love to have a friend. He is Ok with dogs but still gets a little scared if they come up fast. After a long day of play, he likes to cuddle with his people and nap. His is neutered and up to date on his vaccines for the year. He is estimated to be born around 3/26/2020.

FYI: Please note we do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Inky

Inky is a silly, super sweet little girl who loves to play and cuddle. She and her sister Blinky are both available for adoption.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Amelia

Amelia is a very chill, sweet 5-year-old girl looking for her forever home. She is beautiful and loving.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Marley

Marley is a 2 to 3-year old male Retriever mix. He is an active dog weighing about 60 pounds that requires a fenced yard. He is crate trained and house broken. Marley has gone to school and would enjoy a family of his own who would continue with his training. He is very strong and pulls on a leash. Marley has been fully vetted, neutered, current on vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-tested negative and on prevention.

FYI: Our adoption area is within a 150-mile radius of Valparaiso. If interested in adopting, please submit an application at teambarc.com. His adoption fee is $300.Visit teambarc.com for more information. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid Coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Financial Myths That Can Cost You When Home Buying

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts