Pets of the Week

Dakota

Dakota is a beautiful German Shepherd. She is a wonderful dog and is well behaved. She is on medication for her hips. Dakota needs a quiet retirement home.

FYI: If you are interested in her please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Screech

Meet handsome Screech. He has a lot of energy and enjoys wrestling with other cats so he would love to have a friend. He is Ok with dogs but still gets a little scared if they come up fast. After a long day of play, he likes to cuddle with his people and nap. His is neutered and up to date on his vaccines for the year. He is estimated to be born around 3/26/2020.

FYI: Please note we do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Inky