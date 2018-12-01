Karmin
Karmin was born in 2009. She is practical and stylish. Karmin is sweet but a little shy. Fancy Feast is one of her favorite things, and she would be happiest as your only pet. Stop by and meet her.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Leo
Leo is an orange Tabby. This ginger boy was born in 2010. Leo is as gentle as can be. His stylish exterior is fluffy and soft. Leo does well with younger cats.
Glacier
Glacier is a male gray classic Tabby and white domestic shorthaired kitten who was born in March 2018. He was rescued from underneath a car in Gary. Glacier has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. When he was rescued he had an injured right front leg that was paralyzed. While he has gotten some feeling back in the leg, he doesn't have full range of motion but he doesn't let that stop him. Glacier can run, jump, climb like the best of them. He is a very friendly feline who loves people and loves getting affection and attention from them. He loves to play, run, climb and enjoy all kinds of toys. If you can overlook his imperfection and see him for the great kitty he is, he would make a loving, playful companion.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Jingles
Jingles is an adult male St. Bernard-Shepherd mix. He is tri-color and is estimated to be two years old. Jingles weighs about 60 pounds. He's moderately active and energetic.
FYI: Call The Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103 or stop in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
DS (Double Stuff)
DS (short for Double Stuff) is a female white and Tabby Turkish Van mix. She and her siblings were born in May 2018. They were all rescued along with our their mom Marshmallow from a local shelter. DS has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and tested negative for both FELV/FIV. She is quite friendly and trusting with people and can be a lap kitten when she feels like it. DS is very energetic and loves to climb. She likes almost any kind of toy, but stuffed mice and cat teasers are her favorites.
Brandy
Brandy is a high energy girl. She is looking for an active family who will take her for walks every day. Then she will curl up to you on the couch. She is young - maybe 1 year old and needs to be out of a cage. She's smaller in size and weighs about 25 pounds.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make an appointment to meet her.
Cupcake
Cupcake is a darling little tortie. She is just so very cute and cuddly and her personality seems to match her perfectly. She gets along well with others and with the proper introduction would be a wonderful addition to most any home.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Nala
Nala is a wonderfully calm girl that enjoys her treats, pets and snoozing. She’s a complete package for you, and has the most unique tail that curls over her back. Nala has been searching for her forever home for several months now and hopes that her special person will come claim her before the holidays.
Banjoe
Banjoe is a tall, dark, and handsome 4-year-old male greyhound looking for his forever family. Banjoe is getting along well with the other greyhounds in his foster home and has tested well with cats. Banjoe enjoys a low-key lifestyle and would probably be happiest in a quiet home without a lot of commotion. He is also on a low dose of seizure medication, which will likely be needed for the rest of his life
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.