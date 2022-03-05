Pets of the Week

Harley

Harley is a short little pit mix. She is a happy girl. She is friendly, smart and funny. Harley is looking for a family to call her own.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Minnie

Minnie is shy, but ever so sweet. She loves to be petted and get massaged. She'll roll and purr. She loves soft blankets.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Ashton and Oden

Ashton and Oden are sweet, adorable, super soft 9 1/2-month old brothers who want to be your new best friends.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Milo

Milo is a 1 to 2-year-old neutered male. He would be considered a hound mix who loves to give hugs to you and will place his giant paws on your shoulder to give you a kiss. Milo loves to run and chase a ball in the large yard at the shelter and walks well on a leash.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Raya

Raya is a 1 to 3-year-old spayed and currently vaccinated Blue Healer mix. She loves people and will hug and kiss you. Raya is gentle when taking treats from your hands and walks lazily on a leash. She would have to be the only animal in the house as she wants all of the attention on her.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

