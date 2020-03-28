Pets of the Week

Buddy
This is Buddy. He was found in a backyard in St. John. He is very shy, very quiet, very gentle and very big. At 10 months, he's 16 pounds. He would need a more quiet home and a person with patience.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Gigi and Zoe
Meet Gigi and Zoe. They are mother and daughter. They are looking for a home, hopefully together. Mom is very happy with us, although it did take some time to be friendly. The daughter is still scared. Looking for an experienced chihuahua home.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. We are also in need of fosters. Contact Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.
Gypsy
Gypsy is a spunky girl who would love a cat tree to climb on. She loves to meow and purr during chin rubs and back scratches. She enjoys batting around stuffed mice and chasing jingle balls. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and deworming.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Fluffy
Fluffy is a sweet girl. She is a beautiful, long-haired Calico and is very friendly. Her owner passed away and no one in the family can take her. She will be at Petsmart on the weekends.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information. We are also in need of fosters. Contact info: Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.
Missy
Missy is a sweet senior girl that came back to American Greyhound at the age of 8. Missy does well with cats and dogs of all sizes. She loves affection and attention. We believe Missy would be happiest in a home with another dog as she relies on the other dogs in her foster home to feel secure and confident. Missy would also do best in a home with minimal stairs. She has difficulty navigating full flights of stairs. Missy loves people of all ages. She has met young children and does very well with the appropriate attention and love they give her. Missy does like to play with toys when the mood strikes. Overall, Missy is an outgoing, yet laid back senior hound that will make the perfect addition to your family.
FYI: American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
