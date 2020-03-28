Pets of the Week

Fluffy is a sweet girl. She is a beautiful, long-haired Calico and is very friendly. Her owner passed away and no one in the family can take her. She will be at Petsmart on the weekends.

FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org . Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information. We are also in need of fosters. Contact info: Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.

Missy is a sweet senior girl that came back to American Greyhound at the age of 8. Missy does well with cats and dogs of all sizes. She loves affection and attention. We believe Missy would be happiest in a home with another dog as she relies on the other dogs in her foster home to feel secure and confident. Missy would also do best in a home with minimal stairs. She has difficulty navigating full flights of stairs. Missy loves people of all ages. She has met young children and does very well with the appropriate attention and love they give her. Missy does like to play with toys when the mood strikes. Overall, Missy is an outgoing, yet laid back senior hound that will make the perfect addition to your family.