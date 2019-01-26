Belle
Belle is a beautiful girl who was found living on the streets. That's hard to believe for such a loving girl. She is a calico/tabby mix.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make an appointment to meet her.
Gladys
Gladys is approximately 3 years old. She is a tortie with beautiful unique markings. Gladys was rescued from the outdoors along with two of her kittens. She is shy at first but loves to be petted after she becomes familiar and feels safe and comfortable. She is spayed and vaccinated.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Boots
Boots is a male lurcher that needed an adoption organization to help him find his forever home. If you’re looking for a puppy, Boots is your guy. He is full of personality and has a zest for life. Boots would be happiest in a home without cats, but he is currently being fostered with multiple medium to large breed dogs. Boots is only 18 months old and would love to be your new best friend.
FYI: Please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Jabba the Cat
Jabba the Cat was a well-loved pet at one time until his owner had no option but to dump him in the wee hours of the morning at a local veterinarian clinic. He is estimated to be 6 years old, long haired (shaved currently), neutered and front declawed. Jabba is such a lover and fits in well with other cats.
FYI: For more information contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Bonnie
Bonnie is a beautiful Maine Coon mix who was dumped by her owners at animal control, stuffed in a urine soaked carrier with three other large cats. Bonnie is an older girl that will enjoy someone's lap, playtime, and a semi-quiet home. She's a beauty that will need grooming and brushing is a must! Bonnie truly is a special girl and deserves a loving home.
FYI: For more information, contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.