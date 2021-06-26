 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Asher

Asher is around 3-years-old and is a Seal Point Siamese. He has the most beautiful blue eyes. He gets along with other cats. He does live with dogs but prefers to stay away. Asher is very friendly but isn't fond of being held. He does give love though. Please give him a chance to have a forever home. He does need to go to a home with another cat. He is being fostered by Tonya.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Chico

Chico is currently at the shelter because his owner went into longterm hospital care. He learned his routine here very quickly and goes outside and back to his cage without any assistance. He loves Pupperoni as a reward. Chico can be a little timid when it comes to being petted but he will come around. He just needs a comfortable place to lay around and a yard to do his business.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Percy

Percy is a sweet and playful girl who is also friendly and very social. She is a 5-year-old sweetheart looking for her forever home.

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Blossom

Blossom is an almost 5-year-old lovey who would be a wonderful lap cat. She loves people and tolerates other kitties. She came to Independent Cat Society as a stray almost a year ago and is ready for a home of her own.

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Harlee

Harlee is a Terrier mixed breed that is about 2 to 3-years old. She is spayed and vaccinated for rabies and ready to find her forever home. Harlee was born with a birth defect on the paw and it doesn't bother her at all and she walks fine. Harlee was a stray running down a very busy street and was able to be brought to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana. She is dog and cat friendly.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Slater

Slater is still a puppy who has such a sweet personality. He is dog, cat and children friendly. Slater is about seven months old and was found in a local neighborhood and was able to be coaxed into a wonderful woman's car and driven to the shelter. He will be neutered soon.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

