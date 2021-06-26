Pets of the Week

Asher

Asher is around 3-years-old and is a Seal Point Siamese. He has the most beautiful blue eyes. He gets along with other cats. He does live with dogs but prefers to stay away. Asher is very friendly but isn't fond of being held. He does give love though. Please give him a chance to have a forever home. He does need to go to a home with another cat. He is being fostered by Tonya.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Chico

Chico is currently at the shelter because his owner went into longterm hospital care. He learned his routine here very quickly and goes outside and back to his cage without any assistance. He loves Pupperoni as a reward. Chico can be a little timid when it comes to being petted but he will come around. He just needs a comfortable place to lay around and a yard to do his business.