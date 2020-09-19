Pets of the Week

FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Ruby

Ruby is ready for a home. She is an adorable Terrier mix, maybe mixed with Chihuahua. She is a young dog that needs someone who will give her a loving home. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.

Josh is a big, beautiful 6-year old Tuxie who would love a home of his own. He loves to play, he gets along with everyone and is quite charming.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

