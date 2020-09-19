 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Shrek

Shrek is a lurcher and also a retired swim dog. He is half greyhound and half coonhound. Shrek has a wonderful personality. He is a loving and sweet boy that gets along well with dogs of all sizes, from greyhounds to dachshunds. Shrek is larger than your average male greyhound, so his size matches his big heart. He is approximately 2 1/2 years old and is currently participating in The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) where he is learning basic obedience commands. Shrek is hopeful that he will have an adopter waiting for him when he completes the program in November. To learn more about Shrek, contact our adoption coordinators.

FYI: You can learn more about the TGIE program here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.

Potter

Potter is a 5 month old, male, Tabby kitten with white socks. He is an easygoing kitten who likes lounging around and relaxing. Potter enjoys being a lap kitty but also values his independence. He gets along with other cats and will tolerate respectful dogs. His favorite activities are looking out the window, napping, eating food and the occasional playtime. He is a medium hair cat and will need regular brushing to keep him fluffy and tangle free.

FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Ruby

Ruby is ready for a home. She is an adorable Terrier mix, maybe mixed with Chihuahua. She is a young dog that needs someone who will give her a loving home. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.

Josh

Josh is a big, beautiful 6-year old Tuxie who would love a home of his own. He loves to play, he gets along with everyone and is quite charming.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Rose

Rose is a lovely 2-year old girl who came to us in June as a stray. She is still a little nervous around people so it might take a little work, but she is worth it.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

