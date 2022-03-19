Pets of the Week

Ginger

Ginger has been at the shelter a while now. We have no idea why. He is small and a little shy until he gets to know you, but after that he loves to rub on you and be petted. He's a perfect little gentleman. He's in a free roaming cat room at the shelter, so he likes other cats and to play with them. If you take him home, he might be a little shy at first, but he'll come around as soon as he feels safe. He'll probably need a little time to adjust though. We are not sure how he would be around kids or dogs.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Chino

Chino is a super chill, laid back guy who gets along with everyone.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Anna Bella

Anna Bella was tied to a pole in front of the shelter. Her personality is very sweet and she's called the peace keeper as she tends to calm dogs down by quietly speaking to them in dog language. Anna Bella is very playful and will run and play with a ball or anything she finds to play with to occupy her time. She is already spayed and vaccinated and ready to find her perfect home.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Cher

Cher loves to bark to get you to pay attention to her. She is already spayed and ready to find a home. Cher actually looks smaller than her picture shows. Her other siblings have already been adopted and now it is her turn.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

