Pets of the Week

Ozzy

Ozzy is a beautiful boy. He came in a matted mess and had to be shaved down. He is a Standard Poodle, maybe a mix. He will sit and give his paw for treats. He needs an experienced owner. We think he would do best being the only dog and no small kids around because he is an adult larger dog. It is unknown how he would be with younger, smaller children.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Link is a sweet, social, loving young boy who came to Independent Cat Society with a severe infection following a surgery for frequent urinary crystals. He is considered a “special needs” cat because he will need to be on special food. Because of this he is available for permanent fostering so ICS will pay his vet bills and for his food. He also would do best as an only kitty cat. He is such a wonderful guy. He really needs a loving family of his own. He's getting sad at the shelter.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a cutie who is 2 1/2 years old. She would really love to have a family of her very own. She is sweet and affectionate and gets along with other kitties.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Browny

Browny is 9-months-old and is spayed and vaccinated. He is a mixed breed puppy. His owner was moving and decided not to take him with him. He is dog and cat friendly. Browny is playful and would do great in a home with a young family as he has energy to burn.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Chelsea

Chelsea has been at the shelter a very long time. She is a big girl and would need to be the only dog in the house. No one has ever filled out an application on her. Chelsea loves people and would do great in a family of teenaged children. She is about 3-years-old and is spayed and vaccinated.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

William

William has been at the shelter for awhile and is still quite shy around people. He is about a year old and is neutered and vaccinated.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

