Zac
Zac is a one-year-old orange and white tabby. He gets overlooked at adoption events because they are stressful and he hides. At the shelter, he is in the free roaming cat room and loves to play with toys. Zac loves to play with other kitties (especially his siblings if you're looking to adopt two). Not sure how he is around dogs or kids. He'd really like a home of his own — with you.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Tom
Tom is the cutest short hair black kitten ever. He has a beautiful coat. He is such a loving and playful kitten. Tom would do good by himself or with a cat friend. Tom is currently in a foster home and is adjusting well. Please consider adopting him. He will make a great addition. Tom is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, dewormed and neutered.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart, 711 U.S. 41, on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Raya
Raya is a two-year-old mix that loves people but not dogs so much. She would have to be the only dog in the house. Raya loves to kiss people and has a pretty laid-back personality. She will be spayed soon in the month of January.
Janis Joplin
Janis is a five-month-old kitten who was raised in foster care with dogs. She is sweet and loves to purr.
Gallery: Baby penguins hatch at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
Gallery: Baby penguins hatch at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
Gallery: Baby penguins hatch at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
Gallery: Baby penguins hatch at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
Gallery: Baby penguins hatch at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.