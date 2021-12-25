Pets of the Week

Zac

Zac is a one-year-old orange and white tabby. He gets overlooked at adoption events because they are stressful and he hides. At the shelter, he is in the free roaming cat room and loves to play with toys. Zac loves to play with other kitties (especially his siblings if you're looking to adopt two). Not sure how he is around dogs or kids. He'd really like a home of his own — with you.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Tom

Tom is the cutest short hair black kitten ever. He has a beautiful coat. He is such a loving and playful kitten. Tom would do good by himself or with a cat friend. Tom is currently in a foster home and is adjusting well. Please consider adopting him. He will make a great addition. Tom is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, dewormed and neutered.