Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week

Zac

Zac is a one-year-old orange and white tabby. He gets overlooked at adoption events because they are stressful and he hides. At the shelter, he is in the free roaming cat room and loves to play with toys. Zac loves to play with other kitties (especially his siblings if you're looking to adopt two). Not sure how he is around dogs or kids. He'd really like a home of his own — with you.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Tom

Tom is the cutest short hair black kitten ever. He has a beautiful coat. He is such a loving and playful kitten. Tom would do good by himself or with a cat friend. Tom is currently in a foster home and is adjusting well. Please consider adopting him. He will make a great addition. Tom is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, dewormed and neutered.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart, 711 U.S. 41, on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Raya

Raya is a two-year-old mix that loves people but not dogs so much. She would have to be the only dog in the house. Raya loves to kiss people and has a pretty laid-back personality. She will be spayed soon in the month of January.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Janis Joplin

Janis is a five-month-old kitten who was raised in foster care with dogs. She is sweet and loves to purr.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

