Rio
Rio is a little lovebug! She is a nice girl. A terrier mix, just about 1 year old. She is looking for a happy, loving family. She is spayed and up to date on vaccines.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter to make arrangements to meet her at 219-922-1766. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter to make appointment to meet her 219-922-1766.
Pearl
Meet Pearl. She is a wonderful cat that needs a special home. She is diabetic and needs injections twice a day. She is looking for a foster/forever home. Pearl needs to be in a home, not a cage. She is very loving and would enjoy the love and warmth of a home. Pearl is also 4-paw declawed.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Also, please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet Pearl.
Senior cats and kittens, Sharky, PJ, Bear, Jane, Chloe, Serena, Sofie, Gizmo, Mable, Jake and Barn Cats are still available.
Cynthia
My name is Cynthia and I am 2 months old. I am a mix of border collie.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana
Oreo
My name is Oreo and I am a male cat that is 3 years old and neutered.
Cindee
Say hello to Cindee! She has gorgeous green eyes with a very alert and adorable expression. She likes to be petted, enjoys treats and spends her free time playing with crinkle balls and catnip toys. Are you the family Cindee has been waiting for?
FYI: For more information please visit our website www.catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bailee
Hiya! I'm Bailee. I often hear what a pleasant girl I am. I love people what can I say! You know what else I love? Talking. If you're a good listener, I bet we would make an excellent match! Who knows I might even curl up in your lap for some cuddles. I'd love to spend all nine lives with you!
FYI: For more information please visit our website www.catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana