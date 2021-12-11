Pets of the Week

Jordan and Echo

Jordan (spayed female, in rear) and Echo (neutered male) are 6-month-old tabby siblings. They've had their distemper and rabies shots. Echo is a little more outgoing than his sister. Both are quiet, curious kittens wishing to be adopted together. Both are dewormed and deflead and are presently at the Schererville Petsmart.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Apollo

Apollo is an American Bully mix that was found strolling the streets in a very busy city. As you can see by the picture, his head is quite large which matches his extra large personality. He is about four to five years old and is vaccinated and neutered. He walks gently on a leash and has no food aggression. Apollo is pretty laid back and seems to be alright with other dogs.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Goldie