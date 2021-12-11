Jordan and Echo
Jordan (spayed female, in rear) and Echo (neutered male) are 6-month-old tabby siblings. They've had their distemper and rabies shots. Echo is a little more outgoing than his sister. Both are quiet, curious kittens wishing to be adopted together. Both are dewormed and deflead and are presently at the Schererville Petsmart.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Apollo
Apollo is an American Bully mix that was found strolling the streets in a very busy city. As you can see by the picture, his head is quite large which matches his extra large personality. He is about four to five years old and is vaccinated and neutered. He walks gently on a leash and has no food aggression. Apollo is pretty laid back and seems to be alright with other dogs.
Goldie
Goldie has been at the shelter for a very long time. She is a very loving dog who loves people. However, she doesn't always get along with other dogs so she would have to do a meet and greet. Goldie is learning to tolerate cats. She is a three-year-old spayed and vaccinated dog who is ready to find a home for the holidays.
William
William is a cat who is about two-years-old and was found at a truck stop. He was probably dumped as he is very shy and will need one on one tender loving care.
Wick
Wick has been at the Humane Society since June of 2021. He doesn't understand why no one has come to adopt him. He's waiting for a home for the holidays. Wick is one to two-years-old and is neutered and vaccinated.
Boulder
Boulder is a neutered and vaccinated nine-month-old puppy. He is strong and very playful. Boulder has no aggression towards food or other dogs. He was left behind in a building overnight before he was discovered.
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
