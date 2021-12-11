 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week



Jordan and Echo

Jordan (spayed female, in rear) and Echo (neutered male) are 6-month-old tabby siblings. They've had their distemper and rabies shots. Echo is a little more outgoing than his sister. Both are quiet, curious kittens wishing to be adopted together. Both are dewormed and deflead and are presently at the Schererville Petsmart.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Apollo

Apollo is an American Bully mix that was found strolling the streets in a very busy city. As you can see by the picture, his head is quite large which matches his extra large personality. He is about four to five years old and is vaccinated and neutered. He walks gently on a leash and has no food aggression. Apollo is pretty laid back and seems to be alright with other dogs.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Goldie

Goldie has been at the shelter for a very long time. She is a very loving dog who loves people. However, she doesn't always get along with other dogs so she would have to do a meet and greet. Goldie is learning to tolerate cats. She is a three-year-old spayed and vaccinated dog who is ready to find a home for the holidays.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

William

William is a cat who is about two-years-old and was found at a truck stop. He was probably dumped as he is very shy and will need one on one tender loving care.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Wick

Wick has been at the Humane Society since June of 2021. He doesn't understand why no one has come to adopt him. He's waiting for a home for the holidays. Wick is one to two-years-old and is neutered and vaccinated.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Boulder

Boulder is a neutered and vaccinated nine-month-old puppy. He is strong and very playful. Boulder has no aggression towards food or other dogs. He was left behind in a building overnight before he was discovered.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

