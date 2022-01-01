Pets of the Week

Baxter

Baxter is a senior dog who was found and not claimed. He is a small terrier. He is leery of strangers, but is good once he knows you. Baxter has been at the shelter for a while and needs a retirement home. Please give this little guy a chance.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet-and-greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Mona

Mona is a sweet 6 1/2-year-old baby girl. She has come so far. She used to be very shy but now she is out and about. Call to make an appointment to meet her.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Zac