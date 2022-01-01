 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
urgent

Pets of the Week

Baxter

Baxter is a senior dog who was found and not claimed. He is a small terrier. He is leery of strangers, but is good once he knows you. Baxter has been at the shelter for a while and needs a retirement home. Please give this little guy a chance.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet-and-greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Mona

Mona is a sweet 6 1/2-year-old baby girl. She has come so far. She used to be very shy but now she is out and about. Call to make an appointment to meet her.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Zac

Zac is a 1-year-old orange and white tabby. He gets overlooked at adoption events because they are stressful and he hides. At the shelter, he is in the free-roaming cat room and loves to play with toys. Zac loves to play with other kitties (especially his siblings if you're looking to adopt two). Not sure how he is around dogs or kids. He'd really like a home of his own — with you.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet-and-greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Tom

Tom is the cutest short hair black kitten ever. He has a beautiful coat. He is such a loving and playful kitten. Tom would do good by himself or with a cat friend. Tom is currently in a foster home and is adjusting well. Please consider adopting him. He will make a great addition. Tom is up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines, dewormed and neutered.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart, 711 U.S. 41, on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

