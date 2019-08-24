Ernie
Ernie is a sweet shepherd mix. He is 2 years old and available for adoption from Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso.
FYI: Call 219-476-PAWS (7297) or visit lakeshorepaws.org.
Marina
Marina is a very affectionate girl who requires pets, plenty of Temptations food and a nice window seat. She loves to play and has a sweet disposition. Be sure to stop in and meet her this weekend.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Desperado
This handsome kitty is Desperado. He was found starving on the streets. With a little time at the shelter he has gained his weight back and is looking forward to finding his forever home. He is what we would call a "loafer cat." He's pretty easy going and would make a great pal to hang out with.
Courtney
This beautiful little girl had a bad eye infection and lost her one eye. She is such a little lover and ready for a home. The loss of her one eye has not slowed her down. Courtney is a normal loving little girl.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet the pets.
Tigra
Tigra is a Galgo from Spain. She is a young 3 years old. She is looking for her forever home as her previous home could not keep her due to a change in the family dynamic. Tigra is a little bit anxious, but very sweet. Given some time and affection she will settle in and be a lovely companion. Patience is a virtue and having that virtue will surely pay off with this beautiful girl. Tigra is currently living with children and we don’t have any reason to believe she would not be well suited for an adoptive home with them. She will play with toys when the mood strikes. She has no problem doing stairs and knows to “do her business” on leash. She is still working on leash manners but is getting lots of practice in her foster home.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.