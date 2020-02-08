Pets of the Week

Cookie
Cookie is about 2-3 years old. She is a stray that just can’t seem to get enough love but is terrified you are going to be mean to her any minute. So she needs lots more time and love to firmly believe humans will not betray her again. Her panic usually gets you a scratch or a bite. So she would do best in a home with lots of patience and no kids.
FYI: Please email nrukes@yahoo.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. We can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Cloudy
Cloudy is a young male greyhound Lurcher that has recently completed the TGIE training program. He is doing very well with his obedience training and is responding well to all of his commands. He has learned both verbal commands and hand signals. Cloudy’s handlers have said he is a very loving and gentle hound that will make his adoptive family very happy. Cloudy may be happiest in a home with female dogs or even as the only dog. He would likely fit right in with another male that has a passive personality. If you’d like to learn more about Cloudy and his time spent in the TIGE program, contact our adoption coordinators.
FYI: American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
PJ
PJ was a young kitten when she came in. She wants to be nice but is having a hard time trusting people. She is looking for a home that can help her trust and understand people will not hurt her. If this is something you can do, please call the shelter and set up a date and time to meet. She is well worth the time.
FYI: Call 219-922-1766. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Jordan and Tyler
This is Jordan and Tyler. They are beautiful male cats looking to join a family. They are shy at first but are full of love and playfulness. They would love to live in a house instead of a cage. They need to be adopted together. They have been at the Schererville PetSmart for a while.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Superman
Superman is a Galgo that recently came to the United States from Spain. Superman is still learning that life is about to get a lot better for him. He prefers to spend most of his time in his foster home inside his kennel. It is likely going to take Superman a while to adjust to his new life in foster care and he will require patience on the part of his adopter to help him feel safe and comfortable. Superman would benefit from having another dog in the house to look to for confidence. Superman is a sweet boy, but he is still very shy and afraid of his new surroundings.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour. You are also welcome to contact our adoption coordinators for more information regarding adopting a Galgo. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
