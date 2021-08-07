 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week
urgent

Pets of the Week

Stanley

Stanley was found outside all by himself. He is the biggest purr machine and loves to cuddle and explore. Before he was rescued, he made friends with another outside kitty. He would love a playmate at his new home, but he would also do great by himself. He has not met kids or dogs yet, but with proper introductions, we are sure he will love them. He is already neutered, and will have all age appropriate vaccines at the time of his adoption.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Four Magellanic penguin chicks, hatched in May, toured the Shedd Aquarium's "Oceanarium" section to become familiar with the sights, sounds and smells, staff said. Video provided by aquarium staff.

Sawyer

Sawyer is a sweet boy who was given up simply because his owners did not want him. He is a big golden brown Tabby with white, around 5 years old. He loves to be petted.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Iggy

Iggy was extremely neglected and rarely fed. He came into the shelter skin and bones and now he is just putting on weight. Iggy is extremely shy and quiet. He is about 4 to 5 months old.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Harlee

Harlee is 2 to 3 years old and is spayed and currently vaccinated. She was born with a birth defect. The birth defect doesn't affect her walking or playing at all. Harlee loves balls that squeak and will hold them in her mouth. Harlee is not a fan of cats, and gets along with some dogs but she'd have to do a meet and greet with the dog.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 26

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Pets of the Week
Pets

Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Pets of the Week is a regular feature highlighting pets up for adoption in the Region.

Riding the rails? Take your furry sidekick along!
Pets

Riding the rails? Take your furry sidekick along!

  • Updated

Looking for a unique and affordable way to see the country with your pet? Consider riding the rails! Train rides are a fun, classic, and very accessible way to travel. For example, Amtrak - one of the country’s largest railways - boasts over 30 train routes, traveling to over 500 destinations, across 46 states! You’ll enjoy great views of our country’s scenery, and you can even see some sights only accessible by rail. Best of all, Amtrak lets you bring your small pet along for the ride! 

Pet-Friendly Hotel Chains with Low Rates and Low (or no) Pet Fees
Pets

Pet-Friendly Hotel Chains with Low Rates and Low (or no) Pet Fees

  • Updated

When times are “tough” -- and even when they’re not, it’s always nice when you can save a dime or two.  While many of us are itching to get away with our pet, others may have to due to a move, family matter, or other obligation. Whatever the reason for travel, it doesn’t have to break the bank if you plan ahead and find the right accommodations for your budget.

Pet-Friendly Hotels You May Not Have Heard Of
Pets

Pet-Friendly Hotels You May Not Have Heard Of

  • Updated

Only one thing makes heading out on a road trip better--bringing your beloved pet along! Of course, you’ll need a pet-friendly place to stay along the way. You could just book your same-old, tried-and-true places . . . or, you could make it a true adventure and try something new! Hotels are increasingly welcoming pet guests these days, and there are lots of options to choose from--some of which you may never have heard of!

+6
Pets of the Week
Pets

Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week is a regular feature highlighting pets up for adoption in the Region.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts