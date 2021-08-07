Pets of the Week

Stanley

Stanley was found outside all by himself. He is the biggest purr machine and loves to cuddle and explore. Before he was rescued, he made friends with another outside kitty. He would love a playmate at his new home, but he would also do great by himself. He has not met kids or dogs yet, but with proper introductions, we are sure he will love them. He is already neutered, and will have all age appropriate vaccines at the time of his adoption.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Sawyer

Sawyer is a sweet boy who was given up simply because his owners did not want him. He is a big golden brown Tabby with white, around 5 years old. He loves to be petted.

