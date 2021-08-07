Pets of the Week

Stanley
Stanley was found outside all by himself. He is the biggest purr machine and loves to cuddle and explore. Before he was rescued, he made friends with another outside kitty. He would love a playmate at his new home, but he would also do great by himself. He has not met kids or dogs yet, but with proper introductions, we are sure he will love them. He is already neutered, and will have all age appropriate vaccines at the time of his adoption.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Sawyer
Sawyer is a sweet boy who was given up simply because his owners did not want him. He is a big golden brown Tabby with white, around 5 years old. He loves to be petted.
Iggy
Iggy was extremely neglected and rarely fed. He came into the shelter skin and bones and now he is just putting on weight. Iggy is extremely shy and quiet. He is about 4 to 5 months old.
Harlee
Harlee is 2 to 3 years old and is spayed and currently vaccinated. She was born with a birth defect. The birth defect doesn't affect her walking or playing at all. Harlee loves balls that squeak and will hold them in her mouth. Harlee is not a fan of cats, and gets along with some dogs but she'd have to do a meet and greet with the dog.
