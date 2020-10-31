Pets of the Week

Casey
Casey is a Lurcher who is almost 2-years-old. She has a beautiful, unique fawn coat with dark accents throughout. Casey participated in swim trials before her retirement. Casey is a sweet and playful girl who will be ready for her forever family when she completes The Greyhound Inmate Experience program (TGIE) in November.
FYI: You can learn more about the TGIE program here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org.
Mittens and Sissy
Mittens and Sissy are females who are approximately 3 months old (estimated date of birth is June 23). They were rescued from a colony of feral cats but they are now friendly. We would like to see them adopted together. Sissy has completely come out of her shell and loves to play and cuddle. Mittens is still shy but will play and come up to you on her terms. They are so bonded with each other and always have to be touching when they sleep or cuddle.
FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Tammy
Tammy is a 2-year-old little girl who was picked up as a stray in a parking lot about a year ago. She is a very sweet little princess looking for her forever home.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Norm
Norm is a super sweet, super silly young guy who would be a great addition to most families. He is a joy to be around.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Buttons
This gorgeous 10-year-old boy was picked up as a stray a few months ago. He is mellow and chill. He would make a great lap cat for someone.
FYI: For more information, please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Boots
Boots is a wonderful boy. He is affectionate and sweet. He is a bit of a loner and prefers to be by himself than cuddling with other cats. He likes attention but is not one to be held. He is slow to warm up but is a real lover when he does.
FYI: For more information, please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!