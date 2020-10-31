Pets of the Week

Casey

Casey is a Lurcher who is almost 2-years-old. She has a beautiful, unique fawn coat with dark accents throughout. Casey participated in swim trials before her retirement. Casey is a sweet and playful girl who will be ready for her forever family when she completes The Greyhound Inmate Experience program (TGIE) in November.

FYI: You can learn more about the TGIE program here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org.

Mittens and Sissy

Mittens and Sissy are females who are approximately 3 months old (estimated date of birth is June 23). They were rescued from a colony of feral cats but they are now friendly. We would like to see them adopted together. Sissy has completely come out of her shell and loves to play and cuddle. Mittens is still shy but will play and come up to you on her terms. They are so bonded with each other and always have to be touching when they sleep or cuddle.