Protect paws, limit walks and other outdoor time to keep your pets safe in winter

Our Midwest winters can be brutal. Cold, wind, snow and ice can cause dangerous conditions for pets as well as people. Extra care should be taken to keep our four-legged friends comfortable and safe. Some local experts offered tips on how to do that as the temperatures drop.

“Winter in Northwest Indiana can be problematic for all animals, including pets. This is especially true for pets such as cats and dogs who are accustomed to indoor temperatures that are significantly warmer than the temperatures outdoors. Every winter, our veterinarians at Emergency Veterinary Care Centers treat cats and dogs that suffer from exposure to our area’s winter elements,” said Dr. Amanda Mink, with Emergency Veterinary Care Centers in Highland. “As always, it’s best to keep cats indoors and limit your dog’s time outdoors on cold and snowy days. This is especially important for ill or elderly pets.”

Dr. Corrine Fisher, veterinarian with Crossroads Animal Hospital in Crown Point, said some of the the biggest concerns are for cats and dogs who stay outside. Exposure to the elements can result in skin irritation and frostbite.

Cold weather dangers

“Cats and dogs can encounter a variety of problems during winter conditions, including hypothermia,” said Mink. ”Hypothermia is a dangerous drop in body temperature. This can occur after even a short time outside in subfreezing weather." Signs of hypothermia include shivering, lethargy, dilated pupils, stumbling/lack of coordination and slowed breathing and heart rates., she said.

If your pet exhibits signs of hypothermia, seek veterinary care immediately. “In the interim, slowly warm the pet by wrapping it in warm blankets, paying special attention to its abdomen, and letting it drink warm but not hot water,” said Mink.

Despite their fur coats, pets are susceptible to many of the same outdoor dangers as humans, including frostbite.

“If it's too cold for you to be outside for a prolonged period of time, it's too cold for your pet,” said Emily Klehm, CEO of the South Suburban Humane Society based in Matteson, Ill. “Frostbite can set in quickly — within 30 minutes for dogs. Keep winter walks short.”

Mink said to keep an eye on ears, tails and paws, where frostbite can permanently damage a pet’s skin.

Stay away from salt

Pets often like to spend time outside in the winter, and it’s still necessary for them to remain be active, but there are some things to watch out for besides prolonged exposure to cold.

“Certain salt used for melting ice can be dangerous and irritating to pet’s skin, mainly their feet and pads,” said Fisher. “It is better to use a pet-friendly ice melt to avoid redness, irritation and possible erosions, ulcers or infection on their feet. People can also try putting booties on their dog's feet or try using Vaseline on their pads before letting them out, but this obviously can also be very challenging.”

Mink also warned about ice, salt and de-icing materials. “It’s a good idea to get your dog accustomed to pet boots or to wipe their paws with a damp cloth or baby wipe when they return from outdoor areas with snow and ice or where salt or other de-icing materials are used,” she suggested.

“The chemical found in de-icing products is an irritant to dog’s skin and can cause cracking, bleeding and even infections,” said Klehm.

Risk of toxins

Keep a close eye on pets during walks to make sure they aren’t licking or eating snow that may contain harmful substances or licking it off of their paws. “Animals will often lick salt or de-icer off their paw causing an upset stomach or worse,” said Mink.

Also beware that animals are often drawn to antifreeze and may try to lick drippings. “Antifreeze is highly toxic to cats and dogs,” said Fisher. “One lick can cause the kidneys to shut down and can cause death. Keep pets away from he sweet taste of antifreeze."

Keeping them safe

Cats who are outdoors in cold weather often will look for warmth coming from car engines. Fisher reminds anyone who parks outside to keep it in mind. Tap on the hood before starting the car to startle any cats who may have snuggled up under the hood.

If your pet is traveling or running errands with you, don't leave iy alone in a vehicle for an extended period when temperatures drop.

If you see a pet being kept outdoors without a shelter or in a vehicle for an extended period of time and are concerned, contact police so they can address it with the pet owner, Klehm says.

“It's important for readers to know that if you live in Illinois, the Illinois Humane Care for Animals Act prohibits pets from being exposed to extreme temperatures. It reads: ‘No owner or person shall confine any animal in a motor vehicle in such a manner that places it in a life- or health-threatening situation by exposure to a prolonged period of extreme heat or cold, without proper ventilation or other protection from such heat or cold.’”

Owners of smaller breeds, puppies, older dogs, health-compromised dogs or short or no-hair dogs should consider putting a coat or sweater on their pets for time outdoors in winter, said Mink. Choose outwear with no zippers, jewelry or buttons that can cause a choking hazard and don't leave the pet unattended outdoors even if bundled.

“Remember that even if pets are wearing coats, their paws and ears are not protected, so on very cold days or days with a significant wind chill, limit their time outdoors,” Mink said. “Just keep them outside long enough to urinate/defecate.”