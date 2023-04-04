MICHIGAN CITY — Each day for the past year and three months, life has been pretty much the same for Duke, a 3-year-old male brindle pit bull mix surrendered as no-longer-wanted to the Michiana Humane Society.

The young high-energy guy spends most of each day contained in a relatively small kennel area surrounded by anxious and loud dogs. Occasionally, a stranger will add to his stress by showing up unexpectedly at the fenced gate to stare in and poke at him for a bit, eventually moving on to check out the other available dogs.

Other than a few short potty breaks each day, occasional visits by volunteers and the rare trip off site, Duke has lived this mundane and lonely life longer than any other dog in anyone's memory at the shelter.

This is a distinction that Executive Director Johanna Humbert and others at the shelter hope will end soon for Duke as they continue seeking to get word out about the dog that all agree has the greatest potential of shining in a home.

"I know that he will be a great dog for someone who will continue to provide him with structure and reward him for a job well done," said Dana Garcia of Valparaiso, who has taken Duke into her home for occasional overnight foster stays since losing her dog of eight years.

"I wasn’t ready to adopt another, so I decided fostering would be the next best thing," she said. "I chose Duke because he's the one that has been in the shelter the longest. I felt that he was most in need of learning how to live a structured, stress-free life. And because I love the breed.

"My overall impression of Duke is that he’s a sweetheart that has a lot of potential. He’s a fast learner and he is eager to please."

Even the occasional work she has done with Duke has been noticed when he returns to the shelter, officials there say.

Garcia said she and a Valparaiso-area dog-behavior consultant and trainer are willing to continue helping in Duke's training once he is adopted.

"I'm available to answer any questions and teach them how to create structure and build a bond with him," Garcia said. "The person who adopts him needs to realize that it's going to take time for him (or any shelter dog) to adjust. With consistency, they will see major progress in a few weeks, and he should be fully settled in a few months."

Duke has interacted and played with other dogs while at the shelter, but Humbert said he should initially be the only dog in a home while adapting to his new way of life. He will also do best with active adopters, who will exercise him regularly.

While displaying signs of anxiety, such as barking and jumping, at the shelter, Duke has quieted down beautifully and proven to be quite the cuddle bug at his foster home and during shorter trips away with volunteers.

"He's awesome," Humbert said.

No appointment is necessary to meet Duke. But Humbert asks that you check in at the front desk and let staff know you're interested in Duke.

The shelter has a two-day adoption policy, beginning with a visit and application submission. Applications are then reviewed and, if approved, the applicant is invited back to complete the adoption the next day.

The Michiana Humane Society is at 722 Ind. 212 in Michigan City and be contacted at 219-872-4499.