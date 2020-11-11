Region shelters explain why a pet doesn't make the best gift

A happy puppy wearing a bow and jumping on an even happier child is an icon of Christmas movies. Professionals offer a different view.
“We discourage giving dogs as presents,” said Taylor Van Sickle, social media coordinator with Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso. “It’s heart breaking if they have to bring the pet back, because they meet the pet, it’s going to be part of the family and then they realize their family is not ready yet.
“Typically, usually a few days before a holiday, we don’t let dogs leave the facility,” Van Sickle said. The increased activity of a home during the holiday season can add to a new pet’s stress, as it tries to acclimate, she said.
“If the new pet is a surprise under the tree, the puppy is going to be surprised too,” said Donna Pinkus, an adoption counselor with Humane Indiana in Munster. “Children and pets should be supervised as they settle in. Children can get just as overwhelmed by a new puppy, as the puppy can get overwhelmed by the children.
“It takes time [for pets] to settle into a new home and family, new routine, new place, new rules,” she said, “so give them a place of their own to escape as they settle in.”
Cherie Bishop, director of Last Chance Rescue in Schererville, notes that it's important to know whether the recipient of the animal is ready for a pet. “They need to be the one who picks the animal, make sure they get along together. ... Chances are (if the pairing isn’t right), the animal will end up back where they were, or out on the streets, or they get re-gifted.”
Van Sickle adds that why a person wants a pet — a companion, a playmate for their pets or kids — must be considered. “Do research on breeds. Some require more room to get out and run, get exercise. Some territorial or herding breeds might nip. Some are cute as puppies, but grow very large, too big for some people.
“There are characteristics that are associated with certain breeds,” she said, adding that some breeds can be escape artists or are not fully exercised with a walk.
“I have had people call, wanting to adopt, who had three or four toddlers,” Bishop said. “I’m thinking, ‘Mom has to watch these three or four kids, she can’t handle a new dog too.’ I’ve offended a couple people, but I’ve been doing this a very, very long time and have a good sense of what could be a big problem.”
Van Sickles said PAWS wants to have all the children meet a potential pet at the shelter. “We want to see that the children have good manners with the dog and that the dog’s not too timid or too hyper with the children.”
PAWS has a foster-to-adopt program. “It allows time to make sure it’s a good fit. That the amount of activity, and exercise needed, matches. That’s when we find if there are allergies — more common than you might expect. That way you know that you have a good match.”
Fostering also helps pets that are too scared to be comfortable in a shelter situation.
Fostering is one way people can help shelters, she said, because many fosters are pets that may be too scared to be comfortable in a shelter situation. Hospice shelters are also needed. Van Sickle said that many pets in need of a hospice shelter are older, and may have been used to a loving home, but their humans may have died or are unable to provide care to an ailing pet. “They shouldn’t die in a shelter,” she said.
Bishop said potential adopters need to know whether the dog is good with children and other pets. She adds that the reverse is true, that parents need to be sure to teach children to behave properly toward their pets. “Pulling on ears may look cute, but that’s abuse.”
