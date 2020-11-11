Region shelters explain why a pet doesn't make the best gift

A happy puppy wearing a bow and jumping on an even happier child is an icon of Christmas movies. Professionals offer a different view.

“We discourage giving dogs as presents,” said Taylor Van Sickle, social media coordinator with Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso. “It’s heart breaking if they have to bring the pet back, because they meet the pet, it’s going to be part of the family and then they realize their family is not ready yet.

“Typically, usually a few days before a holiday, we don’t let dogs leave the facility,” Van Sickle said. The increased activity of a home during the holiday season can add to a new pet’s stress, as it tries to acclimate, she said.

“If the new pet is a surprise under the tree, the puppy is going to be surprised too,” said Donna Pinkus, an adoption counselor with Humane Indiana in Munster. “Children and pets should be supervised as they settle in. Children can get just as overwhelmed by a new puppy, as the puppy can get overwhelmed by the children.

“It takes time [for pets] to settle into a new home and family, new routine, new place, new rules,” she said, “so give them a place of their own to escape as they settle in.”