Region veterinarians discuss the benefits of having your pet altered

A statement provided on behalf of the doctors and staff of Porter County Pet Clinic by by Tyler Vargas, the clinic’s assistant/operations manager, reminds pet owners of the hazards of failing to get their pets spayed or neutered: “Owners should be completely aware of the outcome of having a pet unaltered. For instance, the feline population is a large one. An unaltered feline can on average give birth three times per year. For each litter, they can have an average of four kittens. In the course of a year, there can be 12 new kittens on average, if a feline is left unaltered. In addition, dogs can be impregnated roughly twice per year and each litter can carry roughly six puppies. It is very easy for these populations to get out of control. These pets will usually end up in shelters and overloading the shelter system resulting in pets being euthanized in some cases. It is highly recommended to alter your pets in order to keep the population manageable and always consider adoption from a shelter. Adopting a pet would help make room for other pets that need to be in the shelter and it would mean the world for a pet to have a ‘furever’ home.”