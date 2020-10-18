Region veterinarians discuss the benefits of having your pet altered

For decades, first Bob Barker and now Drew Carey, as hosts of the game show “The Price Is Right,” have concluded each broadcast by saying, “Help control the pet population, have your pets spayed or neutered.”
So, is that the best advice?
“Yeah, that’s good advice,” said Dr. Cory Dehnart, a veterinarian at the Michigan City Animal Hospital. “It prevents a lot of potential health problems and behavior problems, and there’s really no benefit from not doing it.”
Even if you plan on breeding your pet, doing so in a healthy manner is more complicated than most people expect, he said, explaining that among other considerations, healthy breeding requires testing and other care and preparation to ensure healthy offspring, a level of expertise that’s beyond many amateur breeders.
“Basically, we always recommend spaying and neutering for pets,” Dehnart said.
Dehnart began planning for a career in veterinary medicine from his first visit to an animal hospital while in grade school, and his biography shows he has worked in every job in the field from cleaning kennels to his present role a veterinarian. His home has included canine and feline pets.
He said spaying and neutering benefit dogs and cats similarly.
“Specifically with males, if they get older and are intact, they risk testicular cancer, prostates can become enlarged, abscesses of the prostate, so neutering can help avoid that,” Dehnart said. “With females, the more heat cycles they have, we worry about mammary cancers—or pyometras. What happens with that is you get a uterus that gets infected and fills with pus. The only way to really treat that is a spay, and that comes with higher risks (because of the infection).”
Neutering also offers a behavior benefit. “[Intact] guys are more inclined to try to get out,” Dehnart said. “If there’s a female in heat, they’ll know it.” So neutering can help keep a family pet from running away.
The timing for having the procedure done varies. Denhart recommended seeking guidance from your veterinarian, but he offered some general guidance:
“With cats, four to six months of age — six months for males. Male dogs, bigger breeds, it’s a year to 16 months to make sure they’re full-grown. Female dogs are interesting, and really can spay between four and six months. Larger breeds — with these you may wait a full year, but it’s really best to seek a veterinarian’s guidance.”
A statement provided on behalf of the doctors and staff of Porter County Pet Clinic by by Tyler Vargas, the clinic’s assistant/operations manager, reminds pet owners of the hazards of failing to get their pets spayed or neutered: “Owners should be completely aware of the outcome of having a pet unaltered. For instance, the feline population is a large one. An unaltered feline can on average give birth three times per year. For each litter, they can have an average of four kittens. In the course of a year, there can be 12 new kittens on average, if a feline is left unaltered. In addition, dogs can be impregnated roughly twice per year and each litter can carry roughly six puppies. It is very easy for these populations to get out of control. These pets will usually end up in shelters and overloading the shelter system resulting in pets being euthanized in some cases. It is highly recommended to alter your pets in order to keep the population manageable and always consider adoption from a shelter. Adopting a pet would help make room for other pets that need to be in the shelter and it would mean the world for a pet to have a ‘furever’ home.”
So it appears the game show hosts have gotten it right for all these years.
