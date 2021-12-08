These gifts will have you barking up the holiday tree

If your furry family members are loved, there’s a good chance they’re on your holiday shopping list.
You wouldn’t be alone. Pet stores across Northwest Indiana are ramping up their holiday displays filled with tasty treats, toys that entertain and stimulate nd other gifts so that the pet in your life has a memorable holiday experience as well.
If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your pet, here are some ideas available at local shops.
Tasty treats
What pet doesn’t love a tasty treat?
Alsip Home and Nursery in St. John and Frankfort offers many goodies that can be slipped into your pets’ stockings or wrapped up and placed under the tree.
Sandy Richwalski, senior pet department manager and buyer, suggests Bocce’s Bakery soft chew treats ($7, alsipnursery.com), which come in a variety of holiday flavors from Santa S’mores to Holiday Feast and Figgy Pudding.
Another top pick at the store is the Lord Jameson Berry Best Natural dog treat ($10), which is made of 100% organic ingredients and supports stomach and digestive health.
For hard chewers, Field Crest Farms has a special holiday treat, the Nothin' To Hide 18-inch beef candy cane ($19), which can hang from the tree for a special Christmas surprise.
Ted’s Pet and Feed stores in Schererville and Lansing are stocking up on their Christmas and winter-themed cookies ($2.29 to $3, tedsfeedstore.com) that are the perfect way to spoil your dog.
“Boxes of biscuits ($6) are another gift that is nice to be wrapped and put under the tree,” Schererville store manager Lynn Woestman said. “We carry biscuits made of the highest quality ingredients.”
At Jake’s Feed in Valparaiso, a popular among four-legged shoppers is Grandma Lucy’s treats ($10, jakesfeed.com), owner Christine Blackford says.
“The Grandma Lucy’s treats are a favorite of customers and our dog, Cooper,” she said.
Brain games
Stimulating your pets’ minds is important so they don’t get bored and misbehave, experts say. Paired with treats, feeders can make a great gift for cats and dogs.
Richwalski recommends the Doc & Phoebe Indoor Hunting Feeder for Cats ($20) that includes multiple dispensing holes for treats or kibble. The feeder simulates the tactile feel of prey, allowing a cat to grab, claw and use its teeth as if it is hunting.
For dogs, the Outward Hound Green Treat Maze ($16), an intermediate-level puzzle, is perfect for those who have some experience with treat dispensers or mazes.
The maze, which holds treats and dry and wet kibble, is challenging and rewarding when your pup finds success.
For those who have two-legged pets, Woestman says Ted’s also carries a wide selection of bird toys ($4 and up).
“We have a lot of different ones that are for different sizes of birds, from parakeets to large birds,” she said.
At Brandt’s Old Fashion Emporium in Michigan City, the Run-About-Ball ($5.76 to $34, facebook.com/BrandtsOldFashionEmporium) is a hit.
“The Run-About-Ball is for a variety of small animals, including mice, rats, gerbils, chinchillas, hamsters and other small animals,” assistant store manager Katie Wolszczak said. “It helps with exercise and gives you a chance to get them out of their cage for play time without losing them.”
Comfort gifts
For pet birds, Snuggle Snacks ($8 to $11) provide a safe environment, Wolszczak says.
“Snuggle Sacks are a warm, protected and stress-free place for birds to sleep, play or hide in,” she said.
For cats who like to get away from it all to nap, Cat Cave ($60 and up, catcaveco.com) is a kitty cave made of ethically sourced wool and 100% natural and organic materials with vegan organic dyes. With more than 30 designs, this bedding is a fun way to add a splash of color and the perfect hiding spot.
Also at Brandt’s, Wolszczak recommends Musher’s Secret ($18 to $28), a product that protects dogs’ paws year-round.
“It’s like a balm,” she said. “You just rub your dog’s paws in it, and it will protect those paw pads from salt and ice in the winter.”
The balm also protects dogs’ paws from the hot pavement in the summer.
“It only has to be applied once or twice weekly, depending on how often your dog is outside,” Wolszczak said.
At Jake’s Feed, the Dirty Dog Doormat ($30) is popular among pet parents to maintain a clean house and popular among dogs for their comfort.
“These rugs are a new larger size for us and are another customer favorite,” Blackford said. “This one is being modeled by Cooper, our 1-year-old Australian Shepherd that has been coming to the store since he was 6 weeks old.”
Other ideas
Ted’s carries a complete line of cat furniture where your favorite feline can do what they do best — nap, Woestman said.
“We also carry window perches ($40 to $70), so they can lay there and look out the window,” she said.
If your pup or cat is in need of a new identification tag, Quick-Tag machines can be found at many store locations or online. The tags ($8 and up, quicktag.com) come in a variety of sizes, shapes and themes, including professional sports teams such as the Chicago Bears.
Grooming may not be your pet’s favorite occasion, but HandsOn Gloves ($25, handsongloves.com) turn it into massaging. These gloves also offer support for pet owners who may suffer from inflammatory arthritis or limited mobility of the finger and palm joints. Owners can use them on pet from dogs to horses.
Another grooming tool to try is the Steeltooth Comb ($16 and up, steeltoothcomb.com). The Chicago-based company designed its combs for human scalps, but the smooth teeth and surface area help create a smooth stroke that removes pet hair.