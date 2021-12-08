These gifts will have you barking up the holiday tree

Also at Brandt’s, Wolszczak recommends Musher’s Secret ($18 to $28), a product that protects dogs’ paws year-round.

“It’s like a balm,” she said. “You just rub your dog’s paws in it, and it will protect those paw pads from salt and ice in the winter.”

The balm also protects dogs’ paws from the hot pavement in the summer.

“It only has to be applied once or twice weekly, depending on how often your dog is outside,” Wolszczak said.

At Jake’s Feed, the Dirty Dog Doormat ($30) is popular among pet parents to maintain a clean house and popular among dogs for their comfort.

“These rugs are a new larger size for us and are another customer favorite,” Blackford said. “This one is being modeled by Cooper, our 1-year-old Australian Shepherd that has been coming to the store since he was 6 weeks old.”

Other ideas

Ted’s carries a complete line of cat furniture where your favorite feline can do what they do best — nap, Woestman said.

“We also carry window perches ($40 to $70), so they can lay there and look out the window,” she said.