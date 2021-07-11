Those woofs, wags and growls have meaning if you learn how to listen

"And never get upset when they growl," she said. "That is their early warning sign that they are unhappy with what you are doing. Don't punish them. Assess why the dog is growling so you can address it properly. They used body language prior to the growl, so you need to look back at the signs of why they were uncomfortable.

"Fear, frustration and overexcitement can cause the dog to growl. It's kind of like algebra: There are a lot of variables and you have to do detective work. See what the triggers were that pushed them over the threshold to growl. About 99% of bites can be avoided if you understand their body language."

Dog owners might think Tuttle has a magic wand to correct behavioral problems with their pet, and she said, "Some things I can correct in a few minutes, but other things might take a few months."

Actually, in most cases she doesn't so much train the dog as train the owners so they know what triggers cause the behavioral issues and retrain the owners to recognize the clues the dog is giving them.