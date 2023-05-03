Dogs are found roaming every day in the Region. Procedures for getting them to safety and returning them to their homes differ depending on where you are.
Area animal welfare staff have offered helpful information to keep in mind should you come across a stray.
How to handle a stray
If you notice an unleashed dog wandering, try to contain it if you can. That can mean putting it on a leash or lead, placing the pet in a vehicle or leading them to your fenced-in yard. “Typically, it’s best if they can contain the animal and then call animal control,” said Devin Zelenika, director of operations for Lake County Animal Control and Adoption Center in Crown Point. “Most of the time, if animal control is called, they can’t get there fast enough and by the time they get there, the dog is gone.”
Zelenika said contacting animal control depends on your location. Usually if you reside in a city, town or village limits, you’d call the local non-emergency police department or animal control officer. If you reside in an unincorporated area, you’ll likely need to contact county animal control.
Local police departments don’t house animals for long periods, though most are no-kill operations, Zelenika said. Many of the dogs they get are not escaped pets, but animals that are dumped. If no owner can be identified, the animals are spayed or neutered and updated on vaccines and then put up for adoption. Other shelters or rescue facilities may take in these strays as well as animals that are surrendered.
At the South Suburban Humane Society in Homewood, CEO Emily Klehm said that about half of the pets that come into the shelter are strays; 35% come from police departments/animal control and 16% are strays from the public. Because they take in such a large number of strays, they appreciate it when pets can be reunited quickly with their owners. She note that 60-70% of stray pets are found within a mile of their home. So when the person who finds the pet, looks and asks around, posts about a found dog or scans lost dog pages online, it can speed the happy reunion.
A calm approach
Zelenika said it is common for stray dogs to bolt when approached. “I would say don’t approach them swiftly or chase them. Talk to them in a light tone with a lower voice. Don’t seem as big — make yourself seem smaller and calmer,” she said. “A lot of stray dogs are abused. Being frantic doesn’t help them.”
Checking for chips
Lakeshore Paws in Valparaiso is a nonprofit rescue that does not directly take in strays, but pulls from shelters to put them up for adoption.
“If a stray is found, whether a dog or cat, it should be taken to the nearest vet or shelter to be scanned for a microchip. If it is microchipped, the owner can be contacted and reunited with their lost pet,” said Kristina Johnson, director of Lakeshore Paws. “If the animal is not microchipped then it is recommended to take it to the shelter in the county it was found in.”
Aggressive strays
Not all dogs will happily come to a stranger, even one who might be holding a treat. “If the animal is aggressive, don’t wait for animal control. Call police immediately,” said Zelenika. “They will be closer and can get there faster. An aggressive animal is a public safety issue.”