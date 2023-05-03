How to help

Are you an animal lover who is comfortable engaging with a friendly dog?

Emily Klehm, CEO of the South Suburban Humane Society in Homewood, offers these tips:

Look for ID. If you find a stray, the first way to get the dog home would be to look for tags on the collar that may include the pet’s name and contact information for the owner. If this is the case, a reunion can be fairly easy — possibly with a simple phone call.

“If there isn't visual ID, consider walking/driving around where you found the pet to see if anyone is out looking” said Klehm.

Check for microchip. In many cases, a dog that has been adopted through a shelter or rescue will have had a microchip implanted before or shortly after it goes to its forever home.

“Any shelter or veterinary hospital can scan the pet, and many police departments also have microchip scanners,” said Klehm.

Start your search. If you can't link pet to the owner, put the word out that you have found a dog. Social media is a powerful tool in making such connections.

Post a photo of the found animal on your social media channels and ask if anyone may know the dog and owner. Most lost dogs do not stray far from home, so this can get the ball rolling. Online groups and apps can also be helpful.

“If the pet is not chipped, post the found pet everywhere,” said Klehm. “Facebook neighborhood groups, the Ring app and NextDoor are the best places to go first.”