Training your dog is necessary, using rewards and kindness optimal

Training a pet can be challenging, but keeping it positive can make all the difference.

“Evidence supports the use of reward-based methods for all canine training,” states the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior. “AVSAB promotes interactions with animals based on compassion, respect and scientific evidence. Based on these factors, reward-based learning offers the most advantages and least harm to the learner’s welfare.”

Local trainers agree. “In general, positive reinforcement training is the best way to train and the most sustainable. Putting a dog into successful situations time and again with a reward will result in their valuing those behaviors and wanting to repeat them on their own,” said Chris Takacs, who runs Takacs Dog Training, providing in-home training for pets and their families in Northwest Indiana and Chicago’s South Suburbs. “It will also result in a dog that is calm and confident. When working with anxiety or fear, it is imperative that you allow the dog the luxury to work though those issues at their pace on their terms with a good plan.”

Takacs has trained more than 600 dogs in six years. His approach is “force free and rewards-based, so at no time will I use fear or pain in my training.”

Motivation

Dogs will react and respond to an owner’s demeanor, which can be comforting and inspire them to work toward getting the emotional response they are seeking. Words of affirmation in a positive tone work as a motivating factor to dogs, just as they would humans.

The biggest motivating factor for dogs, however, often comes from food. And the American Kennel Club suggests training with high-value treats as a reward. “You will be amazed at how much harder your dog will work for a tiny piece of chicken breast, cheese or liver, compared to even premium store-bought treats,” its website states. “Those may work in distraction-free settings, but when the job gets more difficult, you need to bring out the good stuff.”

When to train

While dogs can be trainable at any age, owners will often find the most success quickly when working with young puppies. “Starting with an eight week old puppy is the best,” said Takacs. “Between eight weeks old and four months old, a puppy is a like a clean slate and able to learn in a very accelerated manner. This is done with consistent and patient techniques with reward. Keep in mind that dogs can be trained at any age.”

Dog training goes beyond teaching a dog to sit and to use the outdoors as a restroom. The goal is for the dog to be the best version of him or herself. “A well-trained dog provides a great deal of benefit for the dog and their families,” said Takacs. “For the dog, it provides the predictable daily structure that they desire in their lives. As a result, they are not only behaving acceptably but it also reduces stress for them, which leads to longer and healthier lives. For their families it allows them to share a greater portion of their lives together with confidence and enjoyment for may years.”

Some dogs are easier to teach. Some learn faster. Some are more eager to please. But for most dogs and their owners, it’s going to take a significant amount of work and consistency.

“ Training that is not done correctly can actually lead to more harm than help and can damage or shorten the family's life with their dog,” said Takacs.

The most important things that all dogs should learn, according to Takacs, are “obedience training, impulse control, a solid recall and good leash walking skills.”

Be realistic

One thing that owners need to keep in mind when training their dog is to set realistic expectations. Just like you wouldn’t expect an infant to speak a full sentence or a toddler to ride a bike or a preschooler to do algebra, you have to give that same leeway to a dog who is young and who is learning as they go.

Pet owners “need to be able to see and appreciate their dog for where they are at now and not penalize them or go to fast to force them to be the dog that they think they should be now,” said Takacs.

One thing to keep in mind if you are hitting roadblocks is that some breeds might just be a little harder to train.

“There are some breeds, such as huskies that can be very independent minded. Breeds such as Shepherds or collies who are herding animals have very active minds and require a great deal of mental exercise and enrichment. Hounds can easily be distracted by that super nose that they have when they are outdoors,” said Takacs.