When the patient can't talk, these are ways to know your pet is ailing

Pets make wonderful companions and can be a welcome addition to any household. But what happens if your pet is under the weather? In the movie, "Dr. Doolittle," the animals could talk to the main character, but our pets can't tell us what's wrong, so we have to play detective and stay alert to signs that they are ill or in pain.
According to Americanhumane.org, "when a beloved pet seems a bit 'off,' it might be more than just a bad day; it could be a sign of mild sickness or a more serious illness." The organization notes that animals may attempt to mask signs of illness, a throwback to their days in the wild when signs of weakness could make them vulnerable to predators.
Becky Palm, registered veterinary technician at Lowell Animal Hospital, says to look for anything that doesn't seem "normal" for your pet. For example, if your pet is usually active and seems too calm or is lethargic or sleeping too much. Or, if your outdoor-loving pet doesn't want to go out, these may be signs that something is amiss. Look for a change or reduction in appetite or accidents inside if your pet is housebroken. If your pet seems agitated or can't seem to get comfortable, these may also be signs that something is ailing them. A pet in pain may resort to biting, since that is how they can express their discomfort. Most of all, if your pet is vomiting or has diarrhea, call your veterinarian as soon as possible. Also, give the pet plenty of water, as vomiting and diarrhea can cause dehydration and other serious issues.
"Pet owners are the ones who know their pets the best and usually can sense if something seems off," says Palm.
AmericanHumane.org lists behaviors that indicate a problem like hiding, reluctance or difficulty in getting up or going up and down stairs, excessive scratching or licking of the body and whining or crying. Some symptoms that your pet may be in distress include abdominal bloating; straining or inability to urinate or defecate; limping; foul odor emanating from the mouth, ears or skin; discharge from the eyes or nose; increased shedding or bald patches; lumps or tumors; and seizures.
In addition to recognizing that your pet may be suffering, it's important to know when it is an emergency. If your pet cannot urinate; has a hard, bloated abdomen; can't stand up; is vomiting excessively or has diarrhea or seizures, these require immediate attention. Other less severe signs of illness should be checked by your veterinarian within 24 to 48 hours.
A very serious illness common at this time of year is heat stroke. Dr. Melissa A. Buggie, a veterinarian at St. John Animal Clinic, notes that heat stoke often occurs on hot, humid days. She says it's a risk for pets that get strenuous exercise in the heat, are left in a closed car or are left outside with no access to shade or fresh water.
"One of our vets, Dr. (Lisa) Preston, was shopping at a local store this past week and found a dog locked in a car with the windows down just a little bit. She went into the store and she and the manager located the owner so that he could open the car. She even kept his dog in her car, in the air conditioning, while the owner finished shopping. The owner did not realize the harm that could have happened to his pet," Buggie explained.
Never leave your pet in a closed vehicle, even for a few minutes, Buggie says. It doesn't take long for the interior of a vehicle to reach a dangerous heat level. Website omnicalculator.com calculates that on a sunny day when the outdoor temperature is 68 degrees, a car's interior can reach a deathly 135.3 degrees. Buggie says that a pet's normal temperature is about 100 degrees, but with heat stroke, their temperature tops 105 degrees.
"Heat stroke is especially nasty because it can cause a lot of damage to the body. Many pets arrive at the hospital in shock. They may have collapsed at home. They are often dehydrated and can even have seizures or are comatose," Buggie says. "The excessive heat can damage the heart muscles, GI tract, the nervous system and the kidneys. Some pets will have bloody vomit and diarrhea, and the central nervous system can be affected. I have even seen pets that present with blindness."
She adds that people should be careful when walking their pet in the hot weather, as asphalt gets very hot and can burn their paw pads. Walk them early in the morning or later at dusk, when there is less heat.
If you suspect that your pet may have heat stroke, bring them to your veterinarian or nearest emergency clinic as soon as possible. It is helpful to call first, so they can prepare to handle the emergency.