When the patient can't talk, these are ways to know your pet is ailing

Pets make wonderful companions and can be a welcome addition to any household. But what happens if your pet is under the weather? In the movie, "Dr. Doolittle," the animals could talk to the main character, but our pets can't tell us what's wrong, so we have to play detective and stay alert to signs that they are ill or in pain.

According to Americanhumane.org , "when a beloved pet seems a bit 'off,' it might be more than just a bad day; it could be a sign of mild sickness or a more serious illness." The organization notes that animals may attempt to mask signs of illness, a throwback to their days in the wild when signs of weakness could make them vulnerable to predators.

Becky Palm, registered veterinary technician at Lowell Animal Hospital, says to look for anything that doesn't seem "normal" for your pet. For example, if your pet is usually active and seems too calm or is lethargic or sleeping too much. Or, if your outdoor-loving pet doesn't want to go out, these may be signs that something is amiss. Look for a change or reduction in appetite or accidents inside if your pet is housebroken. If your pet seems agitated or can't seem to get comfortable, these may also be signs that something is ailing them. A pet in pain may resort to biting, since that is how they can express their discomfort. Most of all, if your pet is vomiting or has diarrhea, call your veterinarian as soon as possible. Also, give the pet plenty of water, as vomiting and diarrhea can cause dehydration and other serious issues.