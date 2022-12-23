Pink Ribbon Society supports breast cancer patients on their journeys

When Ann Peters was diagnosed with breast cancer at 33, many things ran through the mind of the married mother of two small children. Not only did she have to deal with her diagnosis and treatment, but she feared she would not live long enough to watch her children grow, get married and have families of their own. With medical (and divine) intervention, Peters survived and thrived. And 45 years later, she also has four precious grandchildren.

As a survivor of the second leading cause of cancer death among women and experiencing a year of chemotherapy as well as breast reconstruction, Peters wanted to help others whose lives are touched by the disease. She understood the pain and fear women feel after diagnosis, so in 2001, Peters founded and became president of Pink Ribbon Society.

The organization helps promote breast cancer awareness and serves women — and men, who account for 2% of all breast cancer diagnoses — of Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton Counties. While fundraising to support research toward an eventual cure is paramount, Peters and Pink Ribbon Society also recognize the immediate needs of patients navigating the unfamiliar and often turbulent waters of treatment.

Since its inception, Pink Ribbon Society has provided approximately $750,000 to individuals and other community organizations, including more than $130,000 for screening and diagnostic mammograms ($40,000 this year alone) and more than $100,000 for wigs. These subsidies also go toward providing mastectomy bras, breast prostheses and compression sleeves to those with no insurance.

Because some women cannot work during their breast cancer treatment, they carry a large financial burden. Pink Ribbon Society has supported more than 300 women in Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton Counties with more than $110,000 in gift cards to help to pay for groceries, gas, medical supplies, transportation to treatment, child care and other needs.

Peters understands that in addition to critical needs, wigs for women are important for self-esteem. Wig Reimbursement was the first program Pink Ribbon Society established at the encouragement of a friend who was a stylist and shared stories of her clients who were losing their hair during treatment. v

"Many insurance companies classify wigs as cosmetic and won't pay for them, and a lot of people don't understand what a difference a wig can make to a woman going through breast cancer," she explained. "Hair is a woman's crown and when she loses it due to chemotherapy or other treatment, she may lose her confidence. We want to make her feel better about herself."

Pink Ribbon Society partners with the Indianapolis-based Indiana Women In Need Foundation, which, according to its website, "supports individuals statewide receiving treatment for breast cancer by relieving emotional, physical and financial burdens." Many women apply for assistance through IWIN, and locals are referred to Pink Ribbon Society.

Among those assisted, Linda, 74, needed assistance with gasoline as she started her daily radiation treatments. With her household income, the extra cost of transportation was causing a great deal of anxiety. On her final evaluation, Linda wrote: "Thank you so much for the gas cards. They really helped with the high price of gas now. It made me so happy and sure took a load off on my travel to doctor appointments and radiation. It was so nice to know that someone cares about the problems cancer causes."

Crissy, 48, came into IWIN’s program in 2022. Her household of four earned a modest income and did not qualify for other assistance. After her diagnosis, she worried about juggling medical bills with the groceries needed to feed her children. The assistance provided by Pink Ribbon Society through IWIN helped her family stock up on healthy foods and household needs during treatment.

A recent widow, Judy, 68, felt overwhelmed emotionally and financially with her husband's death and her treatment. Living on one Social Security income was difficult. On her final evaluation, she wrote, "The gas and groceries were greatly appreciated. Being recently widowed, it was a big help with my finances … and my morale."

Peters noted that Pink Ribbon Society works with local health-care organizations. "We are proud to partner with NorthShore Health systems and United Healthcare in providing funds to help pay for dedicated, quality and affordable health care to all of those in our community."

Dr. Sara Torabi, radiation safety officer in the NorthShore Imaging Department, expressed appreciation to Pink Ribbon Society.

"Our aim is to rapidly inform them of these findings so they may receive proper care in a timely fashion. In our community, without your gift, many would not have the means of obtaining such preventive measures," Torabi said of Pink Ribbon. "Through your generosity, so many underprivileged patients continue to receive the best quality care."

Fundraising for Pink Ribbon Society is a year-round effort, with many local businesses and organizations participating. The organization's major fundraiser, the Pink Ribbon Society's Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Tea, occurs each year on the last Sunday in September, in preparation for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Attendance has grown to more than 800 over the yeas and includes breast cancer survivors, those recently diagnosed and patients in treatment, plus their family and friends, along with donors.

"Everyone diagnosed with breast cancer is on the same journey, but they all take different paths," Peters said. "No one else in the community does what we do. We want to be here for the underserved, unemployed, uninsured, underinsured or those who simply don't have the means to pay for lifesaving tests and other necessities and give them as much support as possible."

For more information or to donate, visit pinkribbonsociety.org.