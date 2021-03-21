Plan an outing to 'Listen to Your Mother'

A mixture of compelling, humorous, heartbreaking and witty stories about motherhood will take the stage on Mother's Day weekend in Hobart.
The storytelling production "Listen to Your Mother" will be presented at 7 p.m. May 8 at the Hobart Art Theater in Hobart. The Times Media Co. is one of the sponsors this year.
"It has a big following," said Carrie Bedwell, producer/director of the Northwest Indiana version of "Listen to Your Mother." Bedwell said the show, which was started by Ann Imig of Madison, Wisconsin, is celebrating its 10th year in Northwest Indiana. It has been seen in more than 60 cities across the country through the years.
Bedwell said "Listen to Your Mother" was brought to NWI a decade ago by Stephanie Wilson. About four years ago, Bedwell started producing the show in the Region.
About the beginnings of "Listen to Your Mother," Bedwell said "Ann Imig wanted to bring a group of writers together to do a show about motherhood." The show centered around storytelling and featured the writers' experiences of motherhood of all types, with each performer/storyteller relaying their own personal stories of motherhood.
While the show has predominately featured females, males have been included through the years. Among one of the cast members this year is Marc Chase, editor of The Times, who will relay his story based on a column he wrote about his own family's experience with adoption.
Other performers, along with Bedwell, will be Carri Ables, Mary Lu Cowley, Patty Cowser, Jaime El-Talabani, Bennett Gallivan, Melissa Huffman, Kelly McGuire, Melissa Sickinger, Valentine Torres and Stephanie Trendowski. Acting as master of ceremonies will be Hobart City Councilman Josh Huddleston.
While last year's live show was canceled due to the pandemic, Bedwell said this year there will be a limited live audience allowed at the Art Theater.
"We also have a live stream option this year," she said.
"This show takes you on a journey. Sometimes you laugh. Sometimes you cry. There's a whole myriad of emotions," Bedwell said.
She explained that the very first "Listen to Your Mother" simply featured writers reading their works. But it has evolved to include many different performances from traditional readings to people even doing their segments as almost a stand-up monologue or a poem to having a spouse join them in their storytelling.
Due to the nature of the show and its content, Bedwell said it's geared to those 18 and older.
A portion of the proceeds from "Listen to Your Mother" will go to Building Brickies, a School City of Hobart program which helps strengthen families.
FYI: Tickets are on sale now for "Listen to Your Mother." Cost for tickets is $15 to $40.
Ticket link: www.eventbrite.com/e/listen-to-your-mother-nwi-live-readings-by-local-writers-about-motherhood-tickets or search Listen to your Mother on Eventbrite.
For more information on the show, email ltymnwi@gmail.com