Plan an outing to 'Listen to Your Mother'

A mixture of compelling, humorous, heartbreaking and witty stories about motherhood will take the stage on Mother's Day weekend in Hobart.

The storytelling production "Listen to Your Mother" will be presented at 7 p.m. May 8 at the Hobart Art Theater in Hobart. The Times Media Co. is one of the sponsors this year.

"It has a big following," said Carrie Bedwell, producer/director of the Northwest Indiana version of "Listen to Your Mother." Bedwell said the show, which was started by Ann Imig of Madison, Wisconsin, is celebrating its 10th year in Northwest Indiana. It has been seen in more than 60 cities across the country through the years.

Bedwell said "Listen to Your Mother" was brought to NWI a decade ago by Stephanie Wilson. About four years ago, Bedwell started producing the show in the Region.

About the beginnings of "Listen to Your Mother," Bedwell said "Ann Imig wanted to bring a group of writers together to do a show about motherhood." The show centered around storytelling and featured the writers' experiences of motherhood of all types, with each performer/storyteller relaying their own personal stories of motherhood.