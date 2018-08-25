Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy a day of education, adventure and socializing at the Art of Aging Lifestyle & Wellness Expo on Aug. 26 at Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City.
The free event, now in its second year, takes places from noon to 3 p.m. The expo is sponsored by The Times Media Co., in partnership with Blue Chip Casino.
The Art of Aging Expo will allow guests to learn about local resources for the senior crowd in the areas of health, travel, retirement and much more.
It's more than a health fair and is being called a "lifestyle" fair.
The expo will offer a one-stop shopping-type of experience featuring various exhibitors, speakers, and lifestyle and health experts as well as travel experts and others
It's geared to seniors but various ages can enjoy and learn from the expo.
Individuals who are helping aging parents and assisting them in various ways also will find the event helpful.
If you want to learn about traveling ventures, topics involving retirement, financial matters, fitness, home renovation and other areas that will provide enrichment to your life, this expo is for you.
Among exhibitors at the expo will be Hospice of the Calumet Area, Castle Subaru/Lincoln, Highland Acupuncture, Delaine Skin Care, Story Point, HomePro of Valparaiso, Silverbirch of Michigan City, Journey Senior Living, Park Place of St. John, Dream Vacations by Tracy, Unity Hospice of Northwest Indiana, Inspiration Woods, Hartsfield Village/Home Health, TransAmerica/WFG, VNA, Adventas Financial and Franciscan Health.
Expo guests will have the opportunity to be entered in a raffle to win a Las Vegas getaway, courtesy of Blue Chip Casino. Register for the expo online at ArtOfAgingExpo.com and you'll be registered for the raffle. Guests must be present to win the raffle prize.
FYI: Art of Aging Lifestyle & Wellness Expo will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Blue Chip Casino's Stardust Event Center, Michigan City. Admission is free. Register online at ArtOfAgingExpo.com.