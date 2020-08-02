Play ball: Enjoying baseball during a pandemic

Major League Baseball has begun the 60-game season (but without fans in stands), so there’s always the option of watching a live game from the comfort of your own home. Area Cubs fans can also watch a game at Wrigley Field from rooftop seats across the street that are open at 25% capacity.

Where to watch

So, with all these cancellations, what’s a baseball fan to do? You could drive up to Rosemont to take in a Chicago Dogs game. Or go a little further up to Milwaukee to see another American Association team on their home field, the Milwaukee Milkmen. You can drive to Joliet to take in a Slammers’ game. Or you could drive over to Whiting and take in a game of the Northwest Indiana Oilmen.

The Oilmen are part of the six-team Midwest Collegiate League that plays at Oil City Stadium in downtown Whiting, just a few blocks from Lake Michigan. And if you want to see a live baseball game in Northwest Indiana that isn’t on a little league field, this is where you want to be.

“We’re on track to outdraw the Cubs and the White Sox this year,” said the team’s president and owner, Don Popravak, with a laugh. “That’s given the circumstances this year with not allowing fans in the stands. It’ll never happen again.”