Play ball: Enjoying baseball during a pandemic

The world came to a halt in March. Everything shut down, including the NBA and NHL and spring training for Major League Baseball, which had just gotten underway. But baseball is finally back, sort of.
When the Chicago Dogs played their home opener at Impact Filed in Rosemont on July 7, it was the first professional sporting event in Illinois since March 11. The Chicago Dogs play in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, and the Dogs are one of six teams in the league who are playing this season. The remaining six teams have postponed their seasons due to the pandemic, including the Gary SouthShore Railcats.
The Windy Cindy ThunderBolts, an independent team in the Frontier League East, that plays from their home field, Ozinga Field in Crestwood, has also suspended their season. Within their league is the Schaumburg Boomers, which has also suspended their season. Their stadium has been in use, though, as a training site for the Chicago White Sox and a site of weekend carpool concerts viewed from vehicles (or just outside of vehicles) in the parking lot. Another Frontier League team, the Joliet Slammers, is taking the field in a modified schedule against a reduced number of teams.
The Kane County Cougars, a class A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks has canceled their season at Northwestern Medicine Field in west suburban Geneva, Illinois as have the South Bend Cubs, a class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs playing in South Bend. They’re not the only ones. Minor League Baseball officially announced at the end of June that there would be no 2020 season. The South Bend Cubs’ Four Winds Field is a secondary training site and home to the "taxi squad" for the Chicago Cubs.
Major League Baseball has begun the 60-game season (but without fans in stands), so there’s always the option of watching a live game from the comfort of your own home. Area Cubs fans can also watch a game at Wrigley Field from rooftop seats across the street that are open at 25% capacity.
Where to watch
So, with all these cancellations, what’s a baseball fan to do? You could drive up to Rosemont to take in a Chicago Dogs game. Or go a little further up to Milwaukee to see another American Association team on their home field, the Milwaukee Milkmen. You can drive to Joliet to take in a Slammers’ game. Or you could drive over to Whiting and take in a game of the Northwest Indiana Oilmen.
The Oilmen are part of the six-team Midwest Collegiate League that plays at Oil City Stadium in downtown Whiting, just a few blocks from Lake Michigan. And if you want to see a live baseball game in Northwest Indiana that isn’t on a little league field, this is where you want to be.
“We’re on track to outdraw the Cubs and the White Sox this year,” said the team’s president and owner, Don Popravak, with a laugh. “That’s given the circumstances this year with not allowing fans in the stands. It’ll never happen again.”
Poprovak said that he felt bad about players losing an entire season, and so when the governor allowed educational and recreational sports to continue, and then competitive sports to re-open on July 4, he decided he wanted to give the players a chance to play.
“Baseball is such an American sport, I thought it was the right thing to do on the 4th of July to bring baseball back, “ said Poprovak. “We decided to do 47 games in 47 days.” With the exception of a couple weather cancelations, the Oilmen have been playing every day.
After consulting with Mayor Joe Stahura, they came up with an occupancy maximum for this season of 250 fans. The stadium can hold more than 1,500. The Oilmen play at home Thursday through Sunday and play on other area fields on Monday through Wednesday. Some of the Illinois teams couldn’t play at their home stadiums and had to find alternate places to play, such as high school fields and Babe Ruth league fields.
One team that is from Bloomington, Illinois is taking a hiatus due to the long travel time to Whiting. To fill that gap, Poprovak formed a new team he called the Minutemen.
“It’s because we had a minute to put them together,” he said. “We put the team together three weeks before the season. I hired a manager and started building a team. We’re very happy to have them this year.”
A sign posted at the entrance lets fans know that masks are recommended and they’re asked to social distance while at the park. They’ve cancelled on-field games for kids and also the free kids camp. “We just want to keep that separation between players and kids and keep everyone safe,” he said. “We don’t want to have too many moving parts. We’d like people to settle in, have something to eat and enjoy themselves.”
Poprovak said he’s been getting a lot of interest from Illinoisans hungry to see some baseball. “It’s been good and we’ve had some nice nights. I haven’t been hitting it hard with promotions, but we’ve had good turnout. I just don’t want to have a situation where we have to turn people away,” he said. Although tickets will be available on game day, it is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance for touchless entry, to avoid lines and to ensure that you get a seat. For more information on the NW Indiana Oilmen, visit nwioilmen.com.
