Plenty of places to meditate, take in nature in Region

Fresh air and natural scenery can offer an escape from normal routines, especially during the winter months when most people spend their days cooped up indoors.
Perhaps this year, more than any, it may be beneficial to find a favorite outdoor location to reflect, relax or even step away from life’s major stresses. But Northwest Indiana residents don’t have to venture too far to find a place to clear their heads.
Here are just a few spots in the Region that are perfect for a little quiet time, whether it’s to meditate, go for a peaceful hike or simply enjoy the outdoors.
Deep River County Park, Hobart
Who knew snow could actually make a park more quiet? Take a stroll through Deep River County Park after a fresh snowfall and you’ll experience serenity at its best, says Dyan Leto, historic building manager at Deep River County Park.
“Sure, in the winter there are less people in the park, but also there is some research that the shape of snowflakes, before they get compacted or melt, absorbs more sound,” she said. “So even though it’s winter, the park is the perfect place to walk around if you are looking for some quiet time to reflect or recharge.”
Although distinct in the quiet of winter, the park is a great place to find peace of mind year-round, Leto said.
“Prior to the pandemic, we’d been looking into adding some yoga sessions at the park, so that’s certainly something to keep an eye out for as we start being able to gather for classes like that again,” she said.
Head over to Big Maple Lake north of Ainsworth Road to enjoy a nearly mile-long gravel trail that surrounds the lake. Staff members have installed new benches for relaxing or taking a moment to meditate.
“I love the frogs sitting on the lily pads and all the milkweed that attracts Monarch butterflies during the summer months,” Leto said.
Stoney Run County Park, Hebron
Home to Lake County’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial, it’s difficult to not walk around the memorial and experience a sense of gratitude, Leto says.
“I always find it’s a grounding experience to end my hike at the memorial and add some perspective and appreciation to whatever I’ve been working through in my mind,” Leto said.
Nestled in southeast Lake County, Stoney Run features 317 acres of woodlands, ponds and open meadows.
Indiana Dunes National Park
While many of the national park’s trails are busy during the summer season, there are a few that aren’t quite as popular, making them the perfect spot year-round to experience some solitude, says Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger and public information officer for Indiana Dunes National Park.
The Pinhook Bog Upland Trail, for example, is 2.1 miles long and takes visitors through a beech and maple forest growing on top of a glacial moraine formed about 15,000 years ago, he said.
“The Upland hike is open to the public year-round and shouldn’t be confused with the Pinhook Bog Trail that is only open for guided tours of the bog itself,” he said.
Another underused but serene location is the Tolleston Dunes Trail.
“This hike is nearly 3 miles long and winds amid varied habitats ranging from oak savanna to wetlands, and features plants such as prickly pear cactus, butterfly weed and lupines,” Rowe said.
During the peak of the beach season when most visitors are hiking the West Beach Succession Trail, Rowe advises to walk south to the Long Lake loop of the West Beach trails to discover towering wooded dunes that very few people ever visit.
“I’ve talked to quite a few people who say they like to just sit on the park bench that overlooks the ravine in the maple forest just north of the Chellberg Farm,” he said. “This is a great spot any time of the year, but especially during the summer and fall seasons.”
Brincka Cross Gardens, Michigan City
Once a private residence, Brincka Cross Gardens offers a unique location for meditating in the Region.
Among the wide variety of trees and plants that call the gardens home, the property features nearly 400 different types of hostas, 450 varieties of daffodils and 40 cultivars of ornamental grasses.
“The gardens were designed by an artist who lived in a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired house on the property,” says Michelle Senderhauf, communications director for Indiana Dunes Tourism.
Several short trails wind through the gardens, allowing for a leisure stroll.
Buckley Homestead, Lowell
An easy loop around Buckley Homestead County Park allows visitors to step back into time while enjoying a meditative walk.
“Between the historic buildings, the harkening back to simpler times, the quiet woods and the not-so-quiet farm animals, it really feels like an escape from reality,” Leto said.
The 575-acre park also includes an old fashioned schoolhouse and a more than 100-year-old barn that has placed the homestead on the National Register of Historic Places.
Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve, Chesterton
This 167-acre preserve situated between Chesterton and Valparaiso offers a relaxing place to walk. Five miles of trails cut through a restored prairie, creek, wetlands and woodlands, and is a great place for leisurely hikes and wildlife viewing, Senderhauf said.
“There are several places with seating near the creek and pond,” she said.
Seven bridges hover over Coffee Creek, while wetland boardwalks offer an opportunity to view wetlands, swales and marshes.