Plenty of places to meditate, take in nature in Region

Fresh air and natural scenery can offer an escape from normal routines, especially during the winter months when most people spend their days cooped up indoors.

Perhaps this year, more than any, it may be beneficial to find a favorite outdoor location to reflect, relax or even step away from life’s major stresses. But Northwest Indiana residents don’t have to venture too far to find a place to clear their heads.

Here are just a few spots in the Region that are perfect for a little quiet time, whether it’s to meditate, go for a peaceful hike or simply enjoy the outdoors.

Deep River County Park, Hobart

Who knew snow could actually make a park more quiet? Take a stroll through Deep River County Park after a fresh snowfall and you’ll experience serenity at its best, says Dyan Leto, historic building manager at Deep River County Park.

“Sure, in the winter there are less people in the park, but also there is some research that the shape of snowflakes, before they get compacted or melt, absorbs more sound,” she said. “So even though it’s winter, the park is the perfect place to walk around if you are looking for some quiet time to reflect or recharge.”