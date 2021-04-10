PNW student’s research celebrates the life of Michigan City native Anita King

Anita King was the "toast of the town" in 1915 when she became the first woman to drive an automobile across the United States alone.
It was the courageous spirit of King, a Michigan City-born silent film star, that captured the attention of Kayla Vasilko, a 22-year-old Purdue University Northwest senior.
Vasilko, who two years ago began researching the life of a woman born nearly 137 years ago, called the journey of Anita King "the definition of the American dream."
"Anita herself is a symbol of courage, determination and feminine strength," Vasilko said.
The Crown Point woman credits Purdue University Northwest Professor Jerry Holt with providing her the first glimpse into the life of Anita Hill at an annual event called Starwalk.
"I had never heard of her before, as had none of the other attendees. Her story was waiting to be told," Vasilko said.
Vasilko approached Holt about doing an independent study on King and her own journey began with extensive research that included interviews with Anita King's great niece, Lucianne Boardman.
"It was incredible to talk to her about her great aunt," Vasilko said.
Vasilko's journey into the life of the woman born Anna Keppler will result in, by the beginning of May, a written account of King's life, an online exhibit of her life, a sign dedicated to King in Michigan City, a physical exhibit opening in May at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum, a creative non-fiction film and documentary filmed at the Barker Mansion, and the edition of the first digitized King films, including "The Man from Home," "Snobs," "The Heir to the Hoorah," "The Golden Fetter" and "Mistaken Identity."
"By completing the project, we will understand what role Anita's hometown played in inspiring and conditioning her to work to achieve so much — becoming the first female race car driver, the first female to drive alone across the U.S., a successful actress, stuntwoman and thoroughbred racehorse owner," Vasilko said.
King, described by Vasilko as "a brunette with a big smile," was the seventh of nine children, born on Aug. 14, 1884, in Michigan City.
Her father committed suicide and her mother died of tuberculosis early in King's life, and she was an orphan by the time she turned 14, Vasilko said.
"Her life to follow was full of struggle and met by a perpetually determined will," Vasilko said.
King and her siblings worked as servants in the big houses, including possibly the Barker Mansion, in Michigan City to survive following the death of her parents.
In her late teens, King moved to Chicago, where she began modeling and began working as a stage actress, Vasilko said.
King was discovered by famed stage actress Lillian Russell, who told her about the draw of the Golden West and the industry forming there, Vasilko said.
King took a chance and moved to California in 1908, a decision that would lead to a career filming 19 movies.
Her career really took off when she became in 1915 the first woman to drive alone across the United States, from California to New York.
The cross country drive was backed by studio boss Jesse L. Lasky and his newly formed Paramount Pictures, and they got the Kissel Motor Car Company to provide King with a car.
Dubbed the Paramount Girl, and amidst much publicity, King set out in her KisselKar from Paramount's studio in Hollywood.
"Anita made it to New York in 49 days, and it was reported 'with California still in her tires.' Her only companions for the drive were a rifle and a six shooter," Vasilko said.
King retired from films in 1919, began breeding racehorses and started a safe house for young women trying to reach their own dreams.
"Anita's desire to start a safe house came after she faced the harassment and discrimination that was horribly typical for women in Hollywood at that time," Vasilko said.
Vasilko, who will graduate in May with an honors degree in English writing, with minors in Spanish and creative writing and a certificate in writing for new media, has been conducting research at Purdue University Northwest since 2017.
She plans to continue her education and receive a master's degree in communication and global leadership management.
Vasilko credits a number of mentors for assisting her in her research, including multiple individuals at Purdue University Northwest, the LaPorte County Historical Society, the Library of Congress, the Michigan City mayor's office and supporting Michigan City organizations, and Anita King's great niece, Lucianne Boardman.
Vasilko said she experienced her own challenges, including at the beginning of the pandemic a year ago, when she was scheduled to fly to California and tour Hollywood archives to get costumes or films from Anita King's past.
"I was scheduled to go to Hollywood for spring break but everything closed down," Vasilko said.
She then came up with a new plan.
"Instead of going to Hollywood to bring artifacts I would bring them here," Vasilko said.
Vasilko reached out to Paramount and connected with the Library of Congress, found what she needed, and used grant money to have them shipped to her.
"It couldn't have worked out better," Vasilko said.
She also was able to reach out to Lynn Kissel, president of the Kissel Kar Club, and he agreed to provide a KisselKar named Annie to celebrate the life of Anita King. That 1914 KisselKar will be on display at the LaPorte Historical Museum.
Vasilko praises her family, including her mom and dad, Christine and George Vasilko, and her sister, Kaitlyn, for their support.
"My parents encouraged me to keep going with the project and my sister inspired me to keep going," Vasilko said.
All her hard work over the last two years has paid off.
"The result of this research will solidify Michigan City as a town of historic value and solve the problem of Anita being regarded as a 'mostly forgotten' hero," Vasilko said.