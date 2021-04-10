PNW student’s research celebrates the life of Michigan City native Anita King

Anita King was the "toast of the town" in 1915 when she became the first woman to drive an automobile across the United States alone.

It was the courageous spirit of King, a Michigan City-born silent film star, that captured the attention of Kayla Vasilko, a 22-year-old Purdue University Northwest senior.

Vasilko, who two years ago began researching the life of a woman born nearly 137 years ago, called the journey of Anita King "the definition of the American dream."

"Anita herself is a symbol of courage, determination and feminine strength," Vasilko said.

The Crown Point woman credits Purdue University Northwest Professor Jerry Holt with providing her the first glimpse into the life of Anita Hill at an annual event called Starwalk.

"I had never heard of her before, as had none of the other attendees. Her story was waiting to be told," Vasilko said.

Vasilko approached Holt about doing an independent study on King and her own journey began with extensive research that included interviews with Anita King's great niece, Lucianne Boardman.

"It was incredible to talk to her about her great aunt," Vasilko said.