When Matthew Hanson asked his marketing students to consider problems they see in their daily lives as subjects for a national digital marketing competition, Kristin Augustyne and Rada Tanasijevic leapt to motorcycles and how drivers might be made more aware of their presence on the roadway.
"My dad rides a motorcycle," Tanasijevic said.
"At Lake Central where I went, there were people in motorcycle crashes, and they didn't make it out."
Augustyne said her father, family and friends are motorcycle enthusiasts, too.
Together, Augustyne and Tanasijevic developed the concept for the Sound Cycle, a digital application that would be installed in vehicles to sense the specific decibel level of a motorcycle engine and alert drivers when motorcycles are near them. Too often, the duo said, it's too easy for motorcycles not to be seen.
"It has kind of a sweet spot decibel level," said Hanson, of what his two students learned about a motorcycle. Hanson is clinical assistant professor of marketing at Purdue University Northwest and the Student Startup Madness teams' faculty advisor.
Student Startup Madness is a nationwide tournament-style competition for college student digital media startups.
The duo's concept, which would piggyback onto a vehicle's notification system, earned raves and a berth in the "Final 32" of the Student Startup Madness competition.
"We were really surprised," Tanasijevic said. "We didn't understand it was kind of a big deal."
The two made history for PNW with their "Final 32" spot, a first in the school's four years of participation. Competition was narrowed further to the final eight from which winners were named last week.
Though the PNW students' app didn't make it into the final eight, PNW has been getting attention all along for its standings in a field of 200-plus schools annually, from such notables as Syracuse University, Tufts University and Cornell University, as well as Seton Hall, University of Southern California, St. Louis University, University of Illinois and Michigan State.
"We play with the big boys pretty often," Hanson said. This year, he said a Student Startup Madness official let him know that PNW has the distinction of being the only school to place four teams in the "final 64." His entire class — four teams — made it this year.
"When students are pushed to do great things, they will surprise you," Hanson said.
Tanasijevic said, "It's a great program at Purdue (Northwest)."
Zachary Chronister was on a nine-person team that developed the concept for "Nimbus," a headband that tracks impacts to the head, then supplies notifications to every person involved who has access to the application. Concern over the greater prevalence of concussions piqued his team's interest, he said.
"What's unique about ours is that it's a headband, which gives it versatility to all sports." Too, he said, it gives parents, coaches and others "real time" notifications. "I know for sure there is interest for all of us in pursuing it," he said.
Augustyne said there's been a lot of interest expressed in "Sound Cycle." She said INTEL has a device that has the same goal, but doesn't measure up.
"The video we watched was cringe-worthy," she said.
"It didn't beep until you were within a foot (of a motorcycle). We thought then, yes, we can move forward with this."
There have already been those who've said they want to invest when the time comes, and the young women have already signed up for NIPSCO's "Big Sell" in April.
"We could do something important. It could save lives," Augustyne said.
PNW Startups stats
During their four years participating in Student Startup Madness, student teams under faculty advisor Matt Hanson, clinical assistant professor of marketing at PNW, have posted some impressive numbers.
* PNW has fielded seven teams that made it into the "final 64" round in the past, four years. There are 200-plus competing teams annually.
* All four of PNW's student teams made it into the "final 64" this year, something no other university has ever done.
* "Sound Cycle" produced by the student team of Kristin Augustyn and Rada Tanasijevic was the first PNW to make it to the "Final 32."
The competition
Sean Branagan, director of the Center for Digital Media Entrepreneurship at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, developed the concept for Student Startup Madness.
It is a nationwide tournament-style competition for college student digital media startups. It culminates in the national finals, the "Entrepreneurial Eight," at South by Southwest (SXSW) Interactive in Austin, Texas, held, this year, on March 11.
The organizers are a list of universities with "applied entrepreneurship" programs that encourage student startup ventures on campus. They are: Syracuse, St. Louis University, Bucknell University, Seton Hall University, Michigan State University, University of Washington at Tacoma, UC Davis at University of California, University of Illinois at Champagne/Urbana, University of Florida, University of Maryland, University of Southern California, Cornell University, Arizona State University, Georgia State University, and Xavier University.
To learn about the winners and other information, go to studentstartupmadness.com.