VALPARAISO — About 1,000 pounds of pet food and other animal treats have been donated to the Porter County Animal shelter by a local woman honoring her late husband.
Gino's Heart Foundation made the donation at noon June 1, just in time for what would have been its namesake, Gino Bertig's, 48th birthday.
“We are so excited about it,” said Micky Bertig, Gino's widow and head of the foundation. “We weren't blessed with kids. Our dogs were always our kids. Gino was very passionate about animals to the point where one time he even went all the way to Angola, Indiana, to adopt a pit bull.”
Her original goal was to collect 480 pounds of dog and cat food, but it went far beyond her expectations, Micky said.
“We got to tour the facility last year and that kind of got my wheels spinning,” she said. “We ended up with over 1,000 pounds of food, along with treats, collars and even some toys."
Micky is also working on covering the first two adoption fees from the shelter.
“We haven't got a reply on that, but I'm hoping to get a couple of the pets adopted to a forever home, too,” she said.
The foundation was started by Micky after her husband's unexpected death from heart disease in September 2016. Her goal is to honor her husband in the best way she knew — helping the Porter County community.
“Gino was a very passionate person, and he always liked to help people in his own way,” she said. “He was the kind of guy who would be in the coffee line and buy coffee for people behind him or sometimes he'd get breakfast on the weekends and help an elderly person sitting alone, and he would pick up the bill.”
Her friends and family pooled together resources and gathered donations to help all sorts of community programs.
Last year they helped get Christmas stockings for nursing home residents in Valparaiso and even put together a concert for them.
“We had so many donations they have enough bingo prizes for the rest of the year,” she said.
The foundation is relatively small-scale and focuses on causes in Valparaiso and Porter County.
“We try to keep it local and small because that's the way we like it,” Micky said. “We do everything off of our Facebook page and don't have really any adverting outside of that.”