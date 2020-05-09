Porter County teen sews masks for local healthcare workers, first responders

Heather, Meg's mom, said the family added a second sewing machine to produce as much as they can, adding sometimes two people sew at a time.

"Although it's exhausting, the flip side is we count it a privilege that we can do something," Heather said.

"Especially at the beginning, we got a lot of requests from nurses and first responders, and some of them would come pick up masks and they would be in tears, because they were so afraid of what they might be facing and so appreciative that they had something that might help a little bit.”

Labor of love

Though the Segards have crafted more than 2,500 masks within the past month, Meg said it’s not just her family undertaking a project like this.

“There are thousands of people making masks just in our area, and it's really neat to see us all come together through this,” she said.

On a daily basis, the Segards spent around 12 hours working on the masks to keep up with demand, Meg said.

“I wouldn't be surprised if we've sent them to every state,” she said with a chuckle, adding masks from The Paper Shutter have been sent to states on both coasts.