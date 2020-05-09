Porter County teen sews masks for local healthcare workers, first responders

PORTAGE — One stitch at a time, Meg Segard, along with her family, is sewing up masks for front line workers in the Region.
It all started a few weeks ago, when Meg stumbled upon Masks for NWI Healthcare Workers — a group founded by Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson and Dr. Stephanie Bryant to help provide front line workers with masks across the Region.
Typically, Meg sews lip balm holders, lanyards, zipper pouches and more for her business, The Paper Shutter, which she began two years ago.
When a mask pattern was finalized, Meg said she began sewing. However, personal requests began coming in. So, the family pivoted from sewing for the group and began working on donation requests.
In the following days, Meg and her family would donate masks to healthcare workers, Griffith Police Department, Calumet City Police Department and Portage Police Department.
"It's been a whole family project,” Meg said. “My younger sister (Ellie) helps, she sews quite a bit. My dad (Chris) irons — we iron the straps to fold them up. So he's working, and my mom (Heather) is doing a lot of what she does — mostly all the cutting of the fabric and a lot of sewing.”
Meg handles communicating with customers, shipping out Etsy orders and she, too, finds herself at the sewing machine.
Heather, Meg's mom, said the family added a second sewing machine to produce as much as they can, adding sometimes two people sew at a time.
"Although it's exhausting, the flip side is we count it a privilege that we can do something," Heather said.
"Especially at the beginning, we got a lot of requests from nurses and first responders, and some of them would come pick up masks and they would be in tears, because they were so afraid of what they might be facing and so appreciative that they had something that might help a little bit.”
Labor of love
Though the Segards have crafted more than 2,500 masks within the past month, Meg said it’s not just her family undertaking a project like this.
“There are thousands of people making masks just in our area, and it's really neat to see us all come together through this,” she said.
On a daily basis, the Segards spent around 12 hours working on the masks to keep up with demand, Meg said.
“I wouldn't be surprised if we've sent them to every state,” she said with a chuckle, adding masks from The Paper Shutter have been sent to states on both coasts.
Though the masks require minimal material and only take about four minutes to sew once everything is cut out, Meg said the process can be monotonous and at times, adding there is pressure to always keep masks in stock.
"We never thought we'd be doing this. We never thought we'd make (more than) 2,000 masks in a month. It's been hard," Meg said.
"It feels like there's no end in sight, I guess, but just knowing that God knows what's gonna happen, and he'll give us the strength for today and that's all we need.”
When she needs an extra boost of motivation, Meg just has to look up — she keeps a wall of photos featuring front line workers sporting her masks in front of her sewing machine.
"That's what motivates us: that they are being used and that they are needed, and especially by the people that we love,” she said.
Right now, Meg has about eight weeks of homeschooling left, but her main focus is churning out masks for her community and Etsy shop. This summer and next year, she had plans to grow — finishing high school and doing more markets with The Paper Shutter.
"That's not what God had in mind, and so it kind of switched to this, which has also helped us grow, but just in a very different way," she said. "I don't know if the ideas I had will ever happen because we just don't know how long we'll be making masks.”
