Prada headlines Milan's first Digital Fashion Week

As stylist Ovidiu Buta put it on Instagram: "Great video. But where are the clothes? Where is Prada?" The answer, for anyone looking, is on the fashion chamber’s website, where all the 30 looks were posted one by one. But still, the buzz and energy created by a live show — restricted as they are to invited guests only — was notably absent on social media.

Massimo Giorgetti’s MSGM digital presentation presented a pre-pandemic vision of youthful exuberance, with a couple embracing on the edge of a lake in two-tone jean shorts for him and a pink dress for her. Elsewhere, young people played basketball and ran through a theme park, the guys dressed in summer layers, the girls in casual ruffles.

Moschino’s polka-dotted, pop art-inspired looks showed a flash of Italian pride — the tri-color green, white and red showed up in a sweatshirt for him and a skirt suit for her. Philipp Plein was his own model, showing off a series of sporty looks, including 24 karat gold-plated footwear and matching eagle-encrusted jacket that takes a week to create.

"Today, I am at a point where I have to rethink what is going to happen in the future," Plein told his video audience. "I still believe in my dreams. Nobody can stop this, not even the virus."