Q&A: Back-to-school health

“Washable items like plush toys, clothes and bags should be washed in warm water often as well and allowed to completely dry,” she said.

Should kids take off their shoes when they come home from school?

As West mentioned above, she designates a coat closet for the family’s shoes upon entering the home. Harris also recommends designating a certain space in the home for shoes that have been worn outside the home, whether it’s a garage, laundry room or front or back porch.

“You can have another pair of shoes designated as inside shoes ready to switch into if desired,” she said.

Should kids change clothes when they get home?

Researchers don’t know yet if and how long the coronavirus lives on fabrics like clothing and shoes. West said she does not make her children change their clothes after daycare, and instead launders them as usual.

“I would avoid rewearing things like sweatshirts and jeans — one wear and it goes in the wash,” she said.

For parents who prefer to have their children change clothing upon entering the house, Harris recommends washing clothes in the warmest water recommended for that fabric type.