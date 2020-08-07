Q&A: Back-to-school health

If you’re the parent of a student heading back to school, you’ve likely had a lot of questions lately.
While school districts and health professionals have been working to provide answers about COVID-19 precautions being put into place, many parents still may have some questions lingering in the back of their minds that involve day-to-day routines. These include how often they should wash their children’s backpacks or how often they should check their children’s temperatures.
We reached out to health experts in the region to ask for clarification on some of these topics.
Should you clean a child’s backpack or lunchbox?
“I don’t think it’s necessary to wash a backpack,” said Dr. Erica Kaufman West, an infectious disease specialist with Franciscan Health. “Those stay in lockers and cubbies, and while the virus can live on surfaces, the amount of virus that might accidentally land on a child’s backpack is not likely any amount that would be dangerous to the child or family.”
At her home, she says family members leave backpacks in the coat closet with shoes so they do not track dirt, mud or other allergens and germs through the house.
Dr. Danielle Harris, a family medicine practitioner with Community Care Network who is on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, said just as all high-touch, common household items should be cleaned and disinfected daily, the same is true for items kids frequently interact with at school and bring home at the end of the day.
“Washable items like plush toys, clothes and bags should be washed in warm water often as well and allowed to completely dry,” she said.
Should kids take off their shoes when they come home from school?
As West mentioned above, she designates a coat closet for the family’s shoes upon entering the home. Harris also recommends designating a certain space in the home for shoes that have been worn outside the home, whether it’s a garage, laundry room or front or back porch.
“You can have another pair of shoes designated as inside shoes ready to switch into if desired,” she said.
Should kids change clothes when they get home?
Researchers don’t know yet if and how long the coronavirus lives on fabrics like clothing and shoes. West said she does not make her children change their clothes after daycare, and instead launders them as usual.
“I would avoid rewearing things like sweatshirts and jeans — one wear and it goes in the wash,” she said.
For parents who prefer to have their children change clothing upon entering the house, Harris recommends washing clothes in the warmest water recommended for that fabric type.
Are playdates OK now that kids are back at school?
West would not recommend playdates at this time.
“If you had another family that you know is also staying at home and avoiding crowds and gatherings, that’s a consideration,” she said. “However, anytime you allow someone into your home, you’re increasing the exposure to your child and family.”
Schools will have small, limited times when students can come in closer contact with one another, West said.
“So even if there’s a friend in your child’s school pod, their masked and distanced interaction at school is safer than the unmasked close play that will likely occur in your home,” she said.
If both parents agree with masked play in the house or a distanced-unmasked play outside, such as throwing a Frisbee or playing tennis, then that could work, West said.
“Supervision and reminders become important,” she said.
Is it better to drive your child to school if possible than ride the bus?
Yes, Harris said.
“We know not everyone will be able to do this, but for those who can, it will be both personally beneficial for the child and his or her family members, and it will allow kids that have only one option for travel to be maximally distanced while riding the bus,” she said.
West says if your child must ride the bus, parents can talk with the district’s transportation personnel to see how many children will be riding with your child.
“If there is enough for everyone to sit alone, that is a good option,” West said. “Worst case scenario, if your child has to sit with another child and both are masked, the risk of any exposure at that point is minimal.”
Siblings should sit together on the bus, and a child should be advised that it is OK to tell the bus driver if another student is not following masking rules, West said.
If a child wears a mask to school, how often should it be washed?
Cotton masks should be washed daily, says Dr. Ragini Bielski, an internal medicine practitioner and Community Care Network pediatrician on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.
“While some experts say regular or weekly washing is enough, in my opinion, school children are more likely to constantly touch and contaminate their masks,” Bielski said.
Cotton masks can be washed by hand or by machine with soap and water, she says.
“Routine washing can help make sure your child is wearing a clean uncontaminated mask daily and may also help prevent the dreaded mask acne in teens,” Bielski said. “Wearing a sweaty or dirty mask is no way to take care of your skin.”
How many masks should a family have on hand for a child?
Bielski recommends having a minimum of two to three masks available.
“That way you can wear one mask while another one is in the wash or drying and still have an extra one handy if the mask you are wearing breaks, gets soiled or goes missing,” she said.
It never hurts to send a child to school with an extra mask in case the one he or she is wearing becomes soiled or breaks, Bielski said.
How often should a child be checked for COVID-19 symptoms?
Bielski recommends monitoring household members routinely for symptoms of fever, cough, congestion, trouble breathing, unexplained tiredness, loss of ability to taste or smell, diarrhea and any other new medical complaints.
“It is important to build good communication in the home and empower children to express if they are unwell,” she said.
Parents should check their kids for symptoms each morning before sending them off to school, Bielski said.
“I also recommend to parents that they check household temperatures daily,” she said. “A fever in the medical world is a temperature at or over 100.4 degrees.”
What if a child has the sniffles?
In general, Harris says she recommends keeping any child who shows symptoms of upper respiratory infection, such as coughing or a runny nose, home from school during the pandemic.
“Remember that seasonal allergies are extremely common and can show some of the same symptoms, so it’s a good idea to try giving your child an over-the-counter antihistamine before bedtime for one to two weeks and see if this improves symptoms,” she said.
West says it’s also important to be aware of a school district’s policy regarding illness, since each district will have its own.
“The Golden Rule is a great measuring stick here,” she said. “As a parent, would I be upset if I found out someone else sent their child to school with this symptom? If the answer is no and school policy is being followed, then OK. If not, then stop and call the school nurse for more information.”
Should a child still get the flu shot this year?
Yes, Bielski said.
“While the flu vaccine is important every year, this is especially not the year to skip it,” she said. “Flu vaccines save lives and keep people out of hospitals, period. With the flu, as with COVID-19, we need to decrease the spread, prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed and protect our vulnerable populations.”
Is it safer to pack a lunch or buy lunch at school?
“I don’t think it matters,” West said. “The most important thing is that it’s something relatively healthy that they will eat.”
Some schools will recommend children eat in their classrooms, while others will put social distancing measures in place.
“Please emphasize with (kids) not to share their food or drinks with other kids,” West said. “That’s the most important thing.”
What kinds of conversations should parents have with children when they get home from school?
While this is a stressful time for everyone, it can be especially stressful for children, Bielski said.
“The daily routines, expectations and activities of childhood have been significantly changed because of the virus,” she said. “Many children may be feeling fearful, isolated and anxious.”
She says it is important to talk to children and validate any emotions they may be experiencing.
“Debrief with them after their school days,” Bielski said. “Continue to ask about their friends, their school work, their teachers, their fears.”
Parents should talk to their children as well about how to constructively handle when someone isn’t following social distancing rules or situations where they feel unsafe, she said.
“Talk about healthy habits and give your children the tools they need to feel confident and in control,” Bielski said.
West also recommends to keep a normal routine and avoid being hyper focused on points such as whether every student wore a mask or whether any students coughed that day.
“Children know things are different, and we don’t want them to become paranoid if a classmate sneezes,” she said.
Children may need to vent some if they can’t play with their friends like they did before, and West says parents should listen in a nonjudgmental way.
“If they complain that they hate their masks, you can acknowledge that even mom or dad doesn’t like to do it sometimes,” West said. “But since we like seeing grandma every Sunday, it’s important that we do that so we can keep grandma safe. Making it about being a team and helping others will usually appeal to children’s overall goodwill.”
