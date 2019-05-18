When Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, first posted on Facebook Tuesday about a bright and beautiful bird in her backyard, she thought maybe it was someone's escaped pet.
It had a bright yellow stomach, black wings with yellow stripes and a reddish-pink head.
Blaney reached out to the Indiana Audubon Society and found out the colorful, feathered creature is a Western tanager. Western tanagers breed far up into northwestern Canada and nest in coniferous forests of the north and the high mountains, according to the National Audubon Society. The species is climate threatened, and it's rare for them to be seen this far east.
At the same time Blaney was posting her photos, the annual Indiana Dunes Birding Festival was preparing to get underway. The festival opened Thursday and runs through Monday. It's organized by the Indiana Audubon Society and includes both the Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park as site hosts. According to the Indiana Audubon Society, the Indiana Dunes has hosted more than 370 species of birds.
Blaney said word spread quickly and soon people were knocking on her door asking to see the bird and take photos. She said the photos have been amazing.
"It's so funny to see all the people out there," Blaney said of the crowd in her yard.
Birdwatchers attending the festival heard about the rare bird alert from Facebook or text, and many brought gifts of oranges and jelly for Blaney to put on her feeders.
"Who knew?" Blaney laughed.