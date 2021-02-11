Things to do

Put your fastest Hot Wheels or Matchbox car through the paces Feb. 19 at Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W. 171st St., Tinley Park. Racing is from 5:15-6:15 p.m. for ages 2-6 and 6:30-7:30 p.m. for ages 7-12. Fee is $12 for residents and $16 for nonresidents. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/special-events.

Comedy improv

Tinley Park's improv troupe will put on "Not Quite Spring: Winter's Revenge" at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Tinley Park Performing Arts Center, 16801 S. 80th Ave. Tickets cost $9. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/calendar-of-events.

Ice skating

Winter Wonderland Ice Rink is open in Centennial Park, 15600 West Ave., Orland Park. The rink opens at sunrise for those with their own skates. Rental skates are available at the warming house, open 4-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday; 4–5:30 p.m and 6–7:30 p.m. Friday; and noon–1:30 p.m., 2–3:30 p.m., 4–5:30 p.m. and 6–7:30 p. Saturday and Sunday. Masks are required inside. Attendance is limited to 50; reservations are required. Fee is $3 person. Visit anc.apm.activecommunities.com/orlandparkrecreation; the Sportsplex, 11351 W. 159th St.; or Village Hall, 14700 Ravinia Ave.

Valentine's lunch

Orland Township's Senior Valentine’s Day luncheon will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Orland Chateau, 14500 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park. The luncheon will feature a plated, stuffed chicken meal and a show by a local entertainer. Space is limited to Orland Township residents. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets cost $20 and are on sale at the Orland Township office, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave. Call 708-403-4222.

