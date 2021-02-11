Things to do

Indoor wiffle ball
Registration closes Feb. 12 for the Wiffle Ball Tournament set for 2-8 p.m Feb. 21 at Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W. 171st St., Tinley Park. Teams of seven-10 players age 18 and older will compete for a trophy in the double-elimination event. Fee is $100 per team and includes equipment and officiating. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/calendar-of-events.
Breakfast with the turtles
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a live stream of its Blanding's turtles being fed breakfast at Isle a la Cache, Romeoville. The free live stream at 8 a.m. Feb. 12 is open to all ages. Registration is required at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Nature date night
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar that explores courtship rituals of animals from ducks to spiders. The free event from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 12 is open to all ages. Registration is required at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Wild behaviors
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on spring mating rituals in the wild. The free event at 7-8 p.m. Feb. 12 is open to those 16 and older. Registration is required at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Summer camp preview
Check out the fun in store for campers this summer at 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 13 at the Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W. 171st St., Tinley Park. Meet staff from Tot Camp Firefly & Tot Camp Little Sprouts, Summer Day Camp and Teen Camp. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org.
Sweetheart swim
Tinley Fitness welcomes members and their sweethearts to an afternoon of fun from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 14 at Tinley Fitness Pool, 8125 W. 171st St., Tinley Park. Members of Tinley Fitness can bring up to three guests. Free to Tinley Fitness members and $5 per guest. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/special-events.
Hot Wheels racing
Put your fastest Hot Wheels or Matchbox car through the paces Feb. 19 at Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W. 171st St., Tinley Park. Racing is from 5:15-6:15 p.m. for ages 2-6 and 6:30-7:30 p.m. for ages 7-12. Fee is $12 for residents and $16 for nonresidents. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/special-events.
Comedy improv
Tinley Park's improv troupe will put on "Not Quite Spring: Winter's Revenge" at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Tinley Park Performing Arts Center, 16801 S. 80th Ave. Tickets cost $9. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/calendar-of-events.
Ice skating
Winter Wonderland Ice Rink is open in Centennial Park, 15600 West Ave., Orland Park. The rink opens at sunrise for those with their own skates. Rental skates are available at the warming house, open 4-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday; 4–5:30 p.m and 6–7:30 p.m. Friday; and noon–1:30 p.m., 2–3:30 p.m., 4–5:30 p.m. and 6–7:30 p. Saturday and Sunday. Masks are required inside. Attendance is limited to 50; reservations are required. Fee is $3 person. Visit anc.apm.activecommunities.com/orlandparkrecreation; the Sportsplex, 11351 W. 159th St.; or Village Hall, 14700 Ravinia Ave.
Valentine's lunch
Orland Township's Senior Valentine’s Day luncheon will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Orland Chateau, 14500 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park. The luncheon will feature a plated, stuffed chicken meal and a show by a local entertainer. Space is limited to Orland Township residents. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets cost $20 and are on sale at the Orland Township office, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave. Call 708-403-4222.