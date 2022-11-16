Region chefs offer favorite recipes that will add zing to your Thanksgiving traditions

The highlight of November for many people is the big meal that we get to enjoy with friends and family.

While tradition may dictate turkey with mashed potatoes and stuffing, it’s always nice to stray a little from the ordinary or add some excitement and variety. It’s also nice to get tips from experts to up your game a little when you start planning out your menu.

So it's local chefs to the rescue to share recipes they enjoy on Thanksgiving that may take your table up a notch.

Carlos Rivero

Don Quijote

Carlos Rivero, owner of Don Quijote, is a native of Spain. While his wife likes to make a turkey, he cooks an alternative and shared a favorite recipe for a wild goose in orange sauce.

"I'm a hunter since I arrived in this country 51 years ago. I started hunting and the first time I got a goose. I thought it would be a great complement to my wife's turkey on such a festive day," says Rivero. "The butternut squash soup is in remembrance of my mother, since it was her favorite soup to make. The only difference is she added roasted chestnuts to it."

Wild Goose in Orange Sauce

Ingredients

One wild goose (2 1/2-4 pounds)

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Medium onion cut in slices

4 Tablespoons butter (or margarine)

1 Cup of frozen concentrated orange juice (thawed)

3 Tablespoons honey

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1 Orange sliced thin with peel

1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 Cup of dry white wine

Salt to taste

1/4 Teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Split/cut the goose in half, rub with the olive oil and place on rack in shallow roasting pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until tender.

Remove from oven and cool. Cut in desired serving size. In the same roasting pan (without the rack) start to saute the onions until tender (if cooking a domestic goose, remove the fat). Next add the butter. After it melts, keep adding the rest of the ingredients. Stir well, bring to a boil and return the goose to the pan, coating each piece. Seal with aluminum foil or a well fitting cover and bake for 45 minutes to an hour.

Crema de Calabaza Violín (Butternut Squash Soup)

Ingredients

2 large butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 large onions, chopped

2 large potatoes, diced

5 cups chicken broth

1/2 Stick salted butter

1/2 Teaspoon white pepper

1 Quart heavy cream or half & half salt to taste

Place squash, onions and potatoes in a large pot. Add broth and bring to a boil. Add butter, pepper and salt and cook 25 minutes over high heat. Remove pot from the stove. Add cream and blend with a hand blender until smooth.

Reheat and serve. Be careful not to allow the soup to boil to prevent the cream from curdling. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Tammy Pham

Asparagus

Tammy Pham, who is from Vietnam, enjoys Asian-inspired dishes on her Thanksgiving table. Try her Roasted Veggies with Thai Pumpkin Curry Sauce or Bacon-Wrapped Fingerling Potatoes with Sriracha and Hoisin Dipping Sauce.

“Although we gather every year with our extended family for Thanksgiving, there isn't a set menu every year,” said Pham, chef at Asparagus in Merrillville and Siam Marina in Tinley Park. ”One year we could have turkey, while the next could be a prime rib. It's whatever we agree on making depending on how we feel that week.

"My favorite part of the meal is actually sitting down and talking with friends and family members since the restaurant keeps me so busy that I don't have time to visit with them that often. Seeing smiles on Thanksgiving brings a nice and happy closure to the year.”

Roasted Veggies with Thai Pumpkin Curry Sauce

Prepare your favorite fall vegetables the night before. One or two nights before, make the Pumpkin Curry Sauce. Thirty minutes before serving, boil, steam or roast your vegetables for appropriate times. Reheat curry sauce 10 minutes before serving, stirring regularly.

Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients

Cauliflower

Carrots

Green beans

Shallots

Garlic

Basil

Black pepper

Massage the herb mixture with olive oil and set to the side. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Add cauliflower, carrots and green beans and roast for 5-7 minutes. Plate vegetables with sauce.

Pumpkin Curry Sauce

Ingredients

1 Teaspoon of Red Curry Paste

1/2 Teaspoon of dried crushed red pepper flakes or a pinch of cayenne pepper

2 Tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 Tablespoons chopped shallots

1 Can coconut milk

2 Teaspoons fish sauce

1/2 Can pumpkin puree

Heat oil in a medium skillet or medium pot on medium-high. Saute shallot until aroma is fully developed. Add red curry paste and dried red pepper, fish sauce, sugar and coconut milk. Stir to combine. Bring to full boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Add pumpkin puree, stir until fully blended.

Bacon-Wrapped Fingerling Potatoes

Ingredients

Baby potatoes

Apple-wood smoked bacon

Raisins

Nuts (optional)

Hoisin sauce

Sriracha

Directions

Steam baby potatoes for 10 minutes. Wrap bacon slices around baby potatoes. To skewers, add raisins and wrapped potatoes.

Mix olive oil, oregano, rosemary, thyme and fresh basil to create a glaze. Brush glaze onto potatoes and roast for 10 minutes in a 325°F oven. Plate with sriracha and hoisin sauce and nuts on side (optional).

Peter Klideris

Theo's Steaks & Seafood

Peter Klideris, general manger of Theo’s Steaks & Seafood in Highland, said Thanksgiving is influenced by his family’s Greek heritage. “There are a couple of dishes that we do love to have with all holiday meals. One is pasitchio, a Greek lasagna, which is my personal favorite dish if my mother or my sister make it,” he said. “And spanakopita is always an appetizer favorite with the family meal during Thanksgiving. You can’t go wrong starting with a spanakopita.”

Klideris shared a recipe for from-scratch turkey gravy that will bring everything together. “This is a pretty easy way to complement your turkey, since you are using all the flavorful drippings it will give the turkey the last punch of flavor when you take a bite,” he said. A drizzle of well-done gravy is also a nice finish to most hot Thanksgiving sides, from potatoes to stuffing to casseroles.

Turkey Gravy

Ingredients

Pan drippings from cooked turkey

About 1/2 Cup unsalted butter

1/4 Cup flour

Fresh thyme, to taste

Fresh parsley

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Strain the drippings to remove the little pieces of turkey meat that might have fallen off when cooking. Combine all the ingredients and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer while whisking. If should thicken within 10 minutes and be ready to serve shortly after.

Chris Pavlou

Radius

Chris Pavlou, owner/head chef at Radius in Valparaiso, said his family’s Thanksgiving meal includes a lot of food, drink, football watching and comedy skits with the traditional turkey and his mom’s sweet potatoes along with a number of Greek dishes.

“We always have Greek lasagna (pastichio), spanakopita/tiropita, Greek roasted potatoes and, of course, roasted lamb. But my favorite is my late Yia Yia’s Greek Hamburger & Rice Dressing.”

Greek Hamburger & Rice Dressing

Ingredients

2 Pounds ground sirloin

1/2 Bell pepper, diced

1 Small yellow onion, diced

2 Celery stalks, diced

2 12-ounce cans beef broth

2 Beef bouillon cubes

1 Bay leaf

1/2 Cup pine nuts, toasted to release the oils and aroma

1 Clove of fresh garlic, pressed

1 Cinnamon stick

1 Teaspoon Black pepper

1 Tablespoon Garlic powder

1 Tablespoon Onion powder

1 1/2 cups parboiled rice

Directions

Saute onions, garlic, peppers and celery in olive oil until golden.

Add meat and cook until brown

Add rice and saute together

Add broth with two cans of water and bouillon cubes, cinnamon stick, bay leaf

Add pine nuts and the seasonings

Cook on stove uncovered over medium heat until the juices are half absorbed.

Then put in oven uncovered at 350 degrees until all juices are absorbed and the rice is cooked.

Stir with a fork so it doesn’t mush the rice

Check after 20 minutes and continue to cook until ready.