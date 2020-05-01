Region dentists proceed with caution after given OK to reopen

“Patients will enter the office once their treatment room is fully prepared for the appointment, and they will be asked to wear a mask and to use hand sanitizer upon entry,” Arnold said.

Patients will have their temperatures taken and must use a 30-second antimicrobial rinse prior to beginning any procedures, he said. The clinical team wears full PPE and all procedures that may produce aerosols are accompanied by high volume suction.

“With the current situation, we’ve added several more steps to ensure even greater peace of mind for our teams and patients,” Arnold said.

Dr. J. David Weber said Coolspring Dental Clinic in Michigan City plans to begin phasing in more routine treatments early this month. Since March, the office has limited treatment to emergencies for current and new patients.

When it became clear that the safest and best action would be to close the office for any procedures other than emergencies, he said the staff opted to use this time to grow and improve.

“We’ve been reading together the most pertinent and current literature,” Weber said. “We’ve been meeting through video regularly, and we’ve been revamping our procedure manual.”