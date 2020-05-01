Region dentists proceed with caution after given OK to reopen

Although dental offices were cleared to open back up to patients this week, several local dentists said they are taking the reopening process slowly and methodically.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order allowing dental offices to reopen for routine care if they have enough personal protective equipment to keep staff and patients safe.
Many dental offices in the Region have continued to provide emergency care through the shutdown — a move that has allowed them to keep patients out of the emergency room while allowing them to re-evaluate their own safety protocols for what is expected to be a long period of enhanced precautions.
“Fortunately, the dental industry is uniquely equipped to deal with this kind of situation,” said Dr. Jim Arnold, of Smiles By Arnold and Associates in Valparaiso and Chesterton. “As a profession, we’ve been following universal infection control procedures to protect ourselves and our patients from disease transmission for decades.”
Still, Arnold said, dentists across the Region are experiencing unprecedented times that call for increased precautions.
“We have a 19-page plan to address the challenges of providing great care in a safe and responsible manner,” Arnold said.
This week, Arnold said his offices reopened to all patients using a light schedule, placing at least 10 minutes between patients to maintain proper social distancing guidelines. While making an appointment, patients are screened, and when they arrive, patients check in from their car and answer additional screening questions.
“Patients will enter the office once their treatment room is fully prepared for the appointment, and they will be asked to wear a mask and to use hand sanitizer upon entry,” Arnold said.
Patients will have their temperatures taken and must use a 30-second antimicrobial rinse prior to beginning any procedures, he said. The clinical team wears full PPE and all procedures that may produce aerosols are accompanied by high volume suction.
“With the current situation, we’ve added several more steps to ensure even greater peace of mind for our teams and patients,” Arnold said.
Dr. J. David Weber said Coolspring Dental Clinic in Michigan City plans to begin phasing in more routine treatments early this month. Since March, the office has limited treatment to emergencies for current and new patients.
When it became clear that the safest and best action would be to close the office for any procedures other than emergencies, he said the staff opted to use this time to grow and improve.
“We’ve been reading together the most pertinent and current literature,” Weber said. “We’ve been meeting through video regularly, and we’ve been revamping our procedure manual.”
As the office prepares to resume more routine treatment, staff has focused on the importance of providing multiple layers of protection, he said.
“Our 3D printers have been working nonstop, producing face shields, masks and custom mask frames,” Weber said.
Additional precautions
In addition to enacting screening procedures and ensuring staff has adequate protective equipment like N95 respirators and surgical masks, dental staff are using suction equipment that provide a physical barrier to the patient’s airway and capture about 90% of the aerosols produced by the procedure.
“We have also installed several True HEPA air purifiers, which will clean the air every 10 to 12 minutes, and have installed an ozone generator, which functions each night,” Weber said.
Despite the enhancements in safety protocols, some patients may be fearful of seeking care for anything but an emergency. Avoiding routine care like dental cleanings or taking care of potential issues before they become serious could impact a person’s long-term well-being, said Dr. Mark Broomhead, owner of Compton and Broomhead Dental Center in Munster and Kessler Family Dental and Associates in Crown Point.
“Patients should absolutely come in for dental cleanings,” Broomhead said. “Dental health equals overall health, and keeps the body and immune system healthy.”
To help alleviate concerns about social distancing, Broomhead’s offices have now implemented a procedure in which patients check in online and wait in the parking lot until phoned and told staff members are ready. Upon entering, they will encounter a disinfectant station that includes hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, gloves, a touch-less temperature check, a hydrogen peroxide rinse and COVID-19 form.
Plexiglass barriers also have been placed between staff and patients during check-in and check-out.
“We are absolutely on top of our game when it comes to our patients’ safety, as well as our team’s safety,” Broomhead said. “All proper PPE is in place. All should feel comfortable treating their dental health in our offices.”
Although acute infections should be addressed promptly, Weber said if patients are still uncomfortable seeing a dentist right now, he recommends calling their dental offices to alleviate their concerns.
“I would encourage patients to communicate with their dental office and inquire of additional precautions taken and to raise any concerns,” he said.
