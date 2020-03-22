Region residents share their experiences during the coronavirus emergency

I only see (patrons) for a few minutes now. You try to greet them, discuss past visits, ask about their vacations and other things going on in their lives. We’re a small, intimate community when it comes to the library.

I was very surprised this weekend when I went to the grocery store. People who are in a hurry, absolutely, go ahead of me.

A library patron was worried about running out of bread. If I run out of bread, I’ll just make it. My mother prepared me well.

We’re a family of three. My husband’s reading, I’m sewing, she’s on the computer. You do what you have to do. You can’t let it get you down.

Mike Murray, Valparaiso, law professor

I’m a law professor at the David Rosenberg College of Law at the University of Kentucky. We are shut down, meaning we went online as of Monday.

We do a lot of talk about oral presentations. Always, they have been in the same room. A lot of what we do is face-to-face. I’m on a couple of Listservs, and we’ve been talking about this a lot. It seems that all programs are going to do it online now. We’re going to be using Zoom, which is video conferencing software. You get a little "Hollywood Squares" box with your face on it. They’re going to have 15 or so people on the screen.