Region residents share their experiences during the coronavirus emergency

Everyone has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in some way. Here are some Northwest Indiana residents’ stories.
Shelley Jones, Kouts, freelance writer
When my kids got off the school bus March 13, I was about to ask my stormy-faced 10-year-old, “Why the glum face?” Once I got a look at his 7-year-old sister behind him the words turned into, “Are you crying?”
Many kids were quite upset school was closing. Videos of the principal, teachers and their fellow classmates have done a lot to help them feel connected during e-learning. When they stood up at the kitchen table to say the pledge with their principal, it was I who got choked up.
I’m blessed to be working very limited hours from home right now, so the logistics of having kids always here has not changed much for our household. My biggest concern, having two asthmatic children, is keeping enough food in the house without bringing pathogens in. I’m very reluctant to go to the store, but we don’t have an extra freezer. While everyone else was hoarding toilet paper, I should have been hoarding apples and oranges and other shelf-stable fruit.
Fortunately, our chickens have begun laying again, so we can always subsist on eggs and the undelivered Girl Scout cookies my little Daisy sold should we get really desperate!
Tina Wachel, Dyer, clinical hospital registered pharmacist
I feel that I have the advantage of hearing legitimate updates regarding COVID-19 from our infectious disease team, which helps keep us informed and proactive in helping prevent spread of this virus. I feel part of what contributes to society’s panic and hysteria is the fear of the unknown, lack of reputable information (and misinformation), and social media is a double-edged sword.
I trust our doctors and nurses, and inside the hospital we are increasing our cleaning practices (including in the pharmacy) and ensuring that we are doing the best that we can in containing the spread of this virus. At the same time, we are treating this like we would any other illness, with compassion and care for our patients.
Outside of work, my husband and I are practicing social distancing, not for ourselves but for our elderly parents and for others. We plan on supporting our private, local eateries with curbside pickup or delivery so that they can continue to thrive during this unfortunate time.
Kay Warner, Crown Point, photographer
As an event and wedding photographer in NWI, and traveling most of the Midwest states, the current crisis impacts me at the core. My full-time income comes from the event of hundreds of people coming together from all over the country, and sometimes outside of the country, to celebrate the union of two separate families.
It goes without saying that this has created some heartbreak and stress for clients getting ready to tie the knot, although all of the vendors in the wedding community have been trying our best to accommodate rescheduling and offer resources to make things easier and seamless.
Because I work from home during the week with marketing, editing and consulting, luckily the only adjustment we've had to make is multi-tasking to include both my work and the kids learning and creative activities. Our preschool has been offering enrichment material for pickup and our elementary school has plans to start implementing online learning activities after spring break.
How are we preparing? We don't know what we are preparing for, honestly, so we are talking openly about what's going on by using facts and open question-and-answer dialogue with the kids, using research if I don't know the exact answer. We talk about everything from science and biology to emergency preparedness and feelings and how to handle them.
We are not a high-risk category so we have not stocked up excessively, nor hoarded any supplies. We have a two week to three week supply of various items in the house to eat and drink at any time typically, so I have gone through the checklist to make sure I have what I normally need. I also continued to order my pre-made meal boxes. The at-risk community needs access to goods in order for them to have the ability to stay out of public spaces where they are more at risk.
Our hygiene hasn't changed, per se, but we are more aware as of not to forget the hygiene steps. Many chemicals people are buying can also pose a risk to people’s lungs if mixed or used excessively, so people need to be aware of the damage they can also do on the other end of the spectrum here.
I do not personally know anyone who has confirmed to have been tested positive for the virus; however, I do know relatives that are working in hospitals that have positive cases.
Keri Parks, Valparaiso, teacher's aide
The first week of dealing with the coronavirus has been interesting. My kids keep saying that they feel like we are in a movie. It seems so odd that something like this could really happen.
We have set up study areas for the kids to do their e-learning. The e-learning is going well so far. The teachers have done a great job coming up with lessons and activities. The kids have played online games with friends and have kept in contact with them on their phones. They already miss being at school and seeing their friends every day.
We have pulled out puzzles, books, games and crafts that we haven't had time to enjoy because we are usually too busy. We go outside each day to walk our dog, hang out and get some fresh air. We are trying to stay as safe as we can, but still keep our daily lives as normal as possible.
Raquel Hernandez, East Chicago, restaurant worker
I love my job at El Taco Real. I started there 43 years ago, and I worked as a bus girl, cashier, waitress — I tried to learn everything.
It’s just so sad. Just like everybody else, we are in shock. I have a picture of me, just looking around, from Tuesday.
El Taco Real has been a part of Hammond for so many years. We get customers from Lowell, Crown Point, Lansing, Whiting, everywhere. We’re all taking turns for to-go orders. I was there in the morning, from 10 to 2. We had about 30 big orders to go. We just go day to day.
When I heard (last) Sunday that Illinois had closed its restaurants and bars, I said, “Oh my God, it’s coming to us. It’s so sad.”
I was going to have a big birthday party March 30, but I had to cancel it and tell all my family. I know it’s for the good, but I just can’t believe it.
That’s my life, work and family. I really don’t know how I’ll feel in one or two weeks.
Craig Brewer, Crown Point, English professor
For the first time, even my kids understand we have to eat the fresh veggies before we open canned or frozen food. We also pulled a big Lego set out of hiding that has now provided at least six or seven hours of non-screen time.
My wife, who’s a pediatrician, now has a coming home routine: shoes off outside, no kissing or hugging hello, and instead she immediately goes to the laundry room, throws everything she wore that day into the washing machine on sanitize, and heads straight to the shower. I take her bags and wipe them down with those precious, precious disinfectant wipes. Only after everything’s sterilized do we get faux Euro-kisses from six feet apart.
But we’re mostly hanging in there. The only one who seems exhausted so far is the dog, who’s gotten more walks than she ever has before.
Natalie Campbell Stanichuk, Munster, public relations professional
I own a public relations firm that primarily focuses on the hospitality industry, with clients ranging from Chicago's top visitor attractions to Michelin star and independent chef-driven restaurants. This week has shaken me to my core. I'm trying to salvage my business, care for my clients, all while trying to take care of three children.
It's a very difficult and delicate balance. My husband and I are working from home for the foreseeable future and we are preparing for all scenarios. This has been an emotionally and financially challenging week.
What we are doing is creating a schedule for our children for play time and school time, each taking certain times of the day to focus on work and our children, and then making an effort for family time in the evening.
Joey Rucinski, Cedar Lake, carpenter
My wife is working from home, my kids are doing school work with their Chromebooks and are on spring break this week and I'm laid off. So far so good, but it really depends on how long this turns into.
Kerry Knowles, Munster, mental health therapist and student assistance professional
There are many platforms that are HIPAA compliant for telehealth for mental health services. The problem is, coming in, that each different insurance agency had been requiring their own specific platform for telehealth, which also differs from Medicaid and Medicare. This is not such a big deal for those in private practice because they have only a couple of companies to contact. It is a huge ordeal for a large agency with a large amount of different insurance providers and sub-insurances.
Not one agency has a clear answer to this being covered for the client or not, which would then mean the client is stuck with a big bill if it isn’t covered. So, people are placing their mental health needs on hold in a time of national crisis, which is when they should have ease of access to it the most.
This strain is taking a toll on mental health practitioners as well. We got into this field to ease the pain and suffering of others and it is horrendous to be a helper and unable to help at this time. We understand that physical health is a priority but mental health needs to be a priority as well.
Monica Jimenez-Susoreny, Valparaiso, independent event planner/marketing
I have had to cancel events. People in the restaurant and event industry have been greatly impacted. Some of my restaurant clients are really scared and don’t know how they are going to pay their employees. Tip-based employees also have no way to pay their bills. Personally, I have had to put my events on hold, which is my only source of income.
Home life is the same, just with more of a routine. I’m blessed to be able to work remotely for the most part. The kids have e-learning days Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We’ve stocked up on needed items and everyone is washing hands more.”
Amber Austin, Griffith, restaurant front of house manager
I worked in the hospitality industry for an independent company. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, my place of employment has had to lay off most of its workers, including me, and I have to file unemployment for the first time in my life.
I have four children that are now at home all day. My kids' school has been forced to switch to online learning for at least four weeks.
Many people in the hospitality and tourism industry are stuck and scared about how they are going to make it, and how they are going to manage caring for their families. A lot of them work on tips day-to-day.
Our people and our children are scared. The best thing we can do is prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
Karla Wilson, Hebron, library director
You have to understand that the LaCrosse Public Library services a very small community. When school is canceled, our youth and children programs are canceled.
Because of the virus, we have had to put away the puzzles, Legos and dollhouse that children love to play with when they come in. People like to use the computers, look at books and videos when they come in. Now their time here at the library is more shopping for a book or video and leaving.
We’ve been really good about keeping the library clean, wiping off counters, keyboards, mice and things. We’re doing that routinely throughout the whole day. We’re getting a lot of phone calls. They’re happy that we’re open.
Because of the virus, we’re making sure they know about what’s available online. Children like to hear stories being read in someone else’s voice, so I put a Storytime Train link on the website with different celebrities reading stories for children. I’ve gone outside to make sure the WiFi signal goes into the parking lot for e-learning.
We have implemented curbside pickup, with them ringing the doorbell and us taking books and materials to them out the back door. When they return the books, the books will be quarantined. All that adds to the work that we would normally do.
I only see (patrons) for a few minutes now. You try to greet them, discuss past visits, ask about their vacations and other things going on in their lives. We’re a small, intimate community when it comes to the library.
I was very surprised this weekend when I went to the grocery store. People who are in a hurry, absolutely, go ahead of me.
A library patron was worried about running out of bread. If I run out of bread, I’ll just make it. My mother prepared me well.
We’re a family of three. My husband’s reading, I’m sewing, she’s on the computer. You do what you have to do. You can’t let it get you down.
Mike Murray, Valparaiso, law professor
I’m a law professor at the David Rosenberg College of Law at the University of Kentucky. We are shut down, meaning we went online as of Monday.
We do a lot of talk about oral presentations. Always, they have been in the same room. A lot of what we do is face-to-face. I’m on a couple of Listservs, and we’ve been talking about this a lot. It seems that all programs are going to do it online now. We’re going to be using Zoom, which is video conferencing software. You get a little "Hollywood Squares" box with your face on it. They’re going to have 15 or so people on the screen.
As an evaluator, you also want to evaluate whether they’re paying attention. We’re going to encourage our students to deliver arguments standing up, so they’re going to have to find a shelf or whatever to place their computer or phone so the camera shows them well. Some people just have no sense of Zoom presentation. We’re winding up looking at everybody’s chin and up their nose.
With everyone working at home, the students feel completely isolated. They’re used to being in groups. Now they’re suddenly studying alone in a little silo somewhere.
I feel being cut off from the community is the bigger part of it. I miss the community part of law school, where I have an open-door office. I see students at least a couple of times a day when they walk by and see my door open. Staff assistants walk by and share the latest news and gossip. Faculty members talk about what they’re working on. You’re just in a group, You know these people. They’re your colleagues and friends.
My children are both college students. Olivia will have a no-show graduation. She’s online with her lab partners. Dennis was recalled from Ireland, and his professors are just recording lectures and posting them online. That’s a pretty sterile way to go to undergrad.
My students had a giant writing assignment due just before spring break, 20-page appellate briefs, which we normally go over in person. We sit at a round table and pass the paper with my remarks back and forth during the conference as we discuss it. Now we’ll have them electronically. I’m going to be sitting across from a student somehow. We’ll try this virtually and see how it works.
It’s going to be weird.
Bridget Flory, Chesterton, River Forest band director
Originally, I was told to make assignments for the week, assuming we were coming back April 13. We had an ISSMA concert a few days after that. I kind of knew the writing was on the wall that it would be cancelled or delayed.
This is a performance-based class, so the high school band students have been assigned to play their part of the concert that never happened. The jazz band assignment is to use a background track and play an improvised solo.
The students are supposed to use Google Classroom and upload videos of themselves playing their instrument, but I have gotten them by email, too. At this point, being out this long, I will take it any way they will give it to me. We don’t know if we’re ever going back. This is like shadow boxing.
To keep everyone from losing their minds, you need some semblance of normalcy. Hopefully, the kids will get credit for this class, even with e-learning. Some already have the new music to rehearse. I’ve scanned in all the parts, and I’m trying to post a recording of each piece. I’m recording the trumpet parts on a clarinet, for example.
Using Zoom, to lift the kids’ spirits, I was going to have them play the school song together.
The worst part of using all this technology is the troubleshooting. They’ll need help, and I’ll have to ask what kind of whether they’re using a computer or phone, and what kind, and try to remember how everything works on each type. It’s frustrating. One family, they say they don’t have any access to phones.
Both my sons are at home with me now. Sam is 13. I’m trying to get him to do his e-learning while I’m trying to do my own e-learning. Alex, 18, still wants to hang out with his friends. That’s been a real struggle. At some point, with an 18-year-old man, what can I really tell him? At what point do you draw the line? My son [Sam] can’t play with any of his friends. And he’s 13, so he has to listen to me. It’s not just “old people” dying.
My significant other lives alone. He wants to be careful. I guess we’re not going to see each other for a couple of months.
The bright spot is technology has really brought us to a place we can handle things. We’ve never had a time before when you can use Instacart. I can envision pulling up to a grocery store and having a worker put your purchases in your trunk and drive away. I think we’re more prepared than people realize.
Linda Vivirito, Lakes of the Four Seasons, MCSO policy and procedure manager at U.S. Cellular
Outside is dangerous, inside is lonely. Scary thoughts creep in through the day and haunt me when I try to sleep. Will my children be OK? Will my parents and siblings be OK? Both my sister and brother have health issues.
So many worries. What will happen to all my friends and neighbors? Will they get sick? Will they have serious financial difficulties? How can I help? How can I overcome my fear and be strong enough to make a positive impact?
I’ll keep reaching out and I’ll keep checking in. I’ll wash my hands and keep a distance but still be there. As long as I am well enough I will do my best. This is how I get through the scary times: set my goal and keep moving forward. Every challenge is an opportunity.
Thank you to everyone that has their warrior suit on! Thanks to the people who continue to work in the medical field, fire, police, caregivers and everyone else that is doing their best to fight this.
Editor's note: Some contributions have been edited for length and clarity.