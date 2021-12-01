Region shops abounding with ideas for your tot and teen

With a large-than-expected shortage of hot toys predicted this holiday season, some parents may be wondering whether they’ll be able to get their hands on everything their children want.
Others may be struggling for gift ideas, especially the proud grandparent, aunt or uncle looking to make a splash.
Here are a few ideas for gifts that Northwest Indiana shops offer that can put a little ease into your shopping.
For younger kids
Head down any toy store aisle and you’ll likely find many choices. Tracy Melcher has a few picks that are sure to be a hit.
The owner of Chesterton Toys says the Playmobil Princess Collection ($12 to $200, chestertontoys.com) is just one of many styles available at the neighborhood store.
The Timber Tot Collection ($10 to $72), which features a variety of animal characters, encourages fine motor skills, imaginative play and storytelling.
Other options include All-Star Jumbo Plushies ($35 to $38) and Wow Toys ($16 to $48), which are durable and fun for babies and toddlers.
At Toys in the Attic in Valparaiso and Crown Point, owners Chris and Tim Reddick say Magna-Tiles ($40 to $125, toysintheattic.net) are always popular. For younger kids, Magna-Tiles' producer Create On has themed versions such as “Green Eggs and Ham.”
“They are magnetic building tiles and a great way for kids to build their imagination,” Chris Reddick said.
Another option is Bruder vehicles ($30 and up), which are made in Germany of high-quality plastic.
“The vehicles are full-functioning, and the quality is amazing,” Reddick said.
Another option comes from the Chuckle & Roar line, which is sold at Target. The 2-in-1 Seek & Write Sensory Bin ($20, target.com) provides hours of fun activities and free play. Developed by sensory experts, this bin includes a space for writing practice in the sand and is ideal for kids 3 to 6.
For older kids
Funko Pop celebrates pop culture with fun figurines that are a big draw for pre-teens and teens, Crown Point Toys & Collectibles owners John Oblock and Tom Waddell say.
The store has hundreds of Funko Pop figures ($8 and up, crownpointtoysandcollectibles.com) in stock ranging from characters from movies to TV shows to video games.
Tweens will love Zoey Koko bath and body products (zoeykoko.com) that include whipped soaps ($13 to $18), unicorn body butter ($15) and bath bombs ($7 and up). Sold in several Chicago stores and on Amazon, other options pre-teen and teens will love include sparkling nail polish ($8) and a Mermaid Dreams gift set ($50).
Knowing what to get teens can be challenging, but a Clea Bamboo Classic pajama set ($70, kindredbravely.com) can be the perfect cozy present with a gentle waistband to accommodate all sizes.
Board games are another great option for older kids, including The Golden Ticket Game ($20, amazon.com) and the Space Invaders board game ($20, amazon.com).
For all ages
At Toys in the Attic, Reddick says Warmies ($12 and up) is one of its best-sellers.
“They are filled with dried flaxseed and lavender, and you heat them in the microwave,” Reddick said. “They have been a huge hit for babies up to adults. We carry animals, eye masks, slippers and neck warmers.”
Once Upon a Child in Valparaiso offers a variety of options for all ages, from new jewelry ($10 and under, onceuponachild.com/locations/valparaiso-in) to books ($1.50 to $5) and socks ($2 and up).
“We also have great deals on special new close-out items, now featuring boys joggers and winter coats at deep discounts,” owner Tina Williams said.
Some customers may not realize is that the store also carries new items along with the gently used, she said.
“Something surprising to us is how many items people sell to us that are brand new with tags, all year long, including toys and games,” she said. “We are quite selective and many of our used items can be mistaken for new, although nowadays due to efforts in sustainability and helping our environment, people enjoy giving items a second life.”
Found at national retail stores in the Region, licensed Pop It fidget and sensory games are all the rage. The Chuckle & Roar line offers several options including pop culture characters like Darth Vader, Baby Yoda and Olaf ($8 and up).