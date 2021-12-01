Region shops abounding with ideas for your tot and teen

Knowing what to get teens can be challenging, but a Clea Bamboo Classic pajama set ($70, kindredbravely.com) can be the perfect cozy present with a gentle waistband to accommodate all sizes.

Board games are another great option for older kids, including The Golden Ticket Game ($20, amazon.com) and the Space Invaders board game ($20, amazon.com).

For all ages

At Toys in the Attic, Reddick says Warmies ($12 and up) is one of its best-sellers.

“They are filled with dried flaxseed and lavender, and you heat them in the microwave,” Reddick said. “They have been a huge hit for babies up to adults. We carry animals, eye masks, slippers and neck warmers.”

Once Upon a Child in Valparaiso offers a variety of options for all ages, from new jewelry ($10 and under, onceuponachild.com/locations/valparaiso-in) to books ($1.50 to $5) and socks ($2 and up).

“We also have great deals on special new close-out items, now featuring boys joggers and winter coats at deep discounts,” owner Tina Williams said.

Some customers may not realize is that the store also carries new items along with the gently used, she said.