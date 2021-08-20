Region woman who lost nearly 70 pounds shares her successful weight-loss story

Kristin Lovings always felt like the “big girl” around her friends and family.
“I was always uncomfortable in clothes and felt like I needed to hide,” she said.
Despite being an avid volleyball player year round, Lovings said she struggled with staying at a healthy weight.
“It always seemed as if every time I would lose weight, I would gain it back, plus some,” the 40-year-old Schererville resident said. “Life would happen, I would get sick and quit, an accident would happen, or I’d injure myself and fall off the wagon.”
Like many who struggle to lose weight, Lovings said she tried different tactics, from extreme diets to workouts, diet pills and shakes.
“You name it, I’ve tried it,” she said.
After an accident left her unable to work out, she found herself weighing more than she ever had, and she decided to seek medical help. Lovings, who works as an X-ray/scrub tech in a cardiac cath lab, said she began drinking OPTIFAST meal shakes as part of an 800-calorie-a-day diet that also included resuming exercise.
The diet worked, but because the shakes weren’t a long-term solution, once she resumed eating normally again, she gained all her weight back — and more.
“I knew I had to change something because I had been noticing some increasingly unhealthy labs, and I just felt terrible back pain and joint pain all the time,” Lovings said.
Last year, when many remained at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her boyfriend decided to cook all of their meals and workout at home.
“I did really well, or so I thought,” she said. “It turns out I was just eating way too much, even if it was healthy food.”
That’s when she turned to the Healthy 4 Life program offered at Community Hospital after one of her friends recommended the program.
“I spoke with a doctor, and she asked me about myself and my weight-loss journey struggles,” Lovings said. “I told her about doing the shakes and trying to eat right. She told me something I didn’t know, that you basically can destroy your metabolism by dieting, and that’s pretty much exactly what I did.”
Lifelong process
Weight-loss experts say the key to successful outcomes is following an individualized approach that doesn’t rely on a quick fix all.
“Anyone who struggles with issues related to body weight knows that this is a lifelong process and one that can’t be fixed with a magic pill, powder, supplement or promising marketing ad,” said Debi Pillarella, a certified medical exercise specialist and certified health coach with Community Healthcare System. “We don’t set up our patients for long-term success. Our patients set themselves up for success by using the tools, support, strategies and motivation that works for them.”
Pillarella, who also is director of Bariatric Services and Healthy 4 Life, said weight loss is a complex, multifactorial medical condition that involves all systems, from physiologic to emotional.
“Our physicians are medical investigators who dig deeper than what’s on the surface, or should I say on the scale, as the science has taught them that issues with overweight and obesity have complex etiologies and a quick simple solution will just not work.”
Yvonne Mitchell, director of the bariatric weight-loss program at Northwest Health, said diet plans are not one-size-fits-all solutions.
“Medical history plays a huge role with regard to diet,” she said. “For instance, patients with renal disease, heart disease or diabetes have specialized dietary needs that must be considered.”
Mitchell said the multidisciplinary team in her weight-loss program also works to develop plans that are affordable and sustainable — two key components that make patients more likely to stick with a strategy.
“If it is too complicated or restrictive, the patient may be unsuccessful in maintaining their diet plan long term,” she said.
Whether a surgical or non-surgical approach to weight loss is taken, Pillarella said it’s important for patients to receive expert medical guidance and support.
Depending on the patient’s interests and goals, non-surgical support may include meeting with a medical weight-loss physician on a regular basis, high-protein meal replacements, FDA-approved weight-loss medications or an e-learning module. Surgical program support may include a pre-surgical preparation program and class, dietitian visits, pre-op nurse education and a monthly virtual support group.
While some patients have battled weight problems for most of their lives, others have more recently struggled.
“COVID-19 has been a significant source of stress for some,” Mitchell said.
In fact, the American Psychological Association’s annual “Stress in America” report indicates 2 in 5 adults are reporting undesired weight gain since the start of the pandemic.
“Working from home or sheltering in place has contributed to a more sedentary lifestyle,” Mitchell said. “A large number of our patients correlate recent undesired weight gain to pandemic-related concerns or issues.”
Significant weight gain can increase the risk of developing medical complications, such as diabetes and coronary heart disease, she said.
'Reset button'
For Lovings, enrolling in the Healthy 4 Life program, which also is available at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, has helped her develop a long-term plan for success. She underwent a vertical sleeve gastrectomy procedure that began her journey.
“I had at least 75 pounds to lose, which doesn’t seem like a lot for surgery, but that is a common misconception with bariatric surgery,” she said. “I really felt that this was the reset button I needed to get myself back on track.”
Lovings said she has lost almost 70 pounds and has gone from a size 18 to a 10.
“This process has not been easy,” she said. “It is a lot of hard work. There is a process and a time frame that passes before you can actually have your procedure done. You have to do some reflecting on your own bad habits and choices that led you to this point.”
She advises those considering the surgical route of weight loss to consider whether they can follow the program the way it is designed. As part of her weight-loss program, Lovings must work to meet specific food goals, monitoring her intake of protein, water, fat, net carbs and sugar.
“If you don’t follow the diet and get exercise, you can gain your weight back,” she said. “I was determined not to let that happen.”
Following surgery, she began walking on a treadmill and about a month later, joined OrangeTheory Fitness in Dyer. She recently completed an eight-week summer fat-loss challenge there, losing 3% of her body fat and almost 6 pounds.
“My life looks a little different than it used to,” Lovings said. “I never used to get up before work and work out. Now I’m up at 5 a.m. some days just to get a workout in before going to work.”
She said it also helps to have a partner through the process, as she did with her boyfriend, Kevin.
“He has been my biggest supporter since day one and has been doing this process with me, so it makes it easier to eat healthy things together,” she said.