Region woman who lost nearly 70 pounds shares her successful weight-loss story

“I had at least 75 pounds to lose, which doesn’t seem like a lot for surgery, but that is a common misconception with bariatric surgery,” she said. “I really felt that this was the reset button I needed to get myself back on track.”

Lovings said she has lost almost 70 pounds and has gone from a size 18 to a 10.

“This process has not been easy,” she said. “It is a lot of hard work. There is a process and a time frame that passes before you can actually have your procedure done. You have to do some reflecting on your own bad habits and choices that led you to this point.”

She advises those considering the surgical route of weight loss to consider whether they can follow the program the way it is designed. As part of her weight-loss program, Lovings must work to meet specific food goals, monitoring her intake of protein, water, fat, net carbs and sugar.

“If you don’t follow the diet and get exercise, you can gain your weight back,” she said. “I was determined not to let that happen.”

Following surgery, she began walking on a treadmill and about a month later, joined OrangeTheory Fitness in Dyer. She recently completed an eight-week summer fat-loss challenge there, losing 3% of her body fat and almost 6 pounds.