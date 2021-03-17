Rescues, shelters make extra efforts to give older, infirm pets homes of their own

Hospice and senior pet fostering and adoption take a special kind of commitment. Just like it sounds, it’s taking ailing or older pets home to provide them with love and care — and likely get the same in return — for whatever days, weeks, months or, sometimes, years a pet may have left.
Brianne Markos, rescue coordinator for the Michiana Humane Society in Michigan City, said that it often considers senior and hospice pets in the same group, because older pets may have sudden onset of health issues, “so they’re all sort-of hospice pets.”
Shelters make an effort to see older pets fostered or adopted quickly, especially those surrendered from a home, to prevent decline from shelter stress, because it may be a huge change for them.
“I try to make a good match with fosters, hoping it will lead to adoption,” Markos said. “Some may adore children, thrive with children. If that makes them happy, I take that into consideration. Some don’t do well with children. Some don’t do well on their own, so we’ll try to find a home where someone’s home all day.
“The best thing about a 10-year-old dog, is that they have 10 years of experience being somebody’s best friend,” she said.
Markos related the story of a hospice-rescue poodle with kidney problems that went to a foster home and survived only two days, but those days were spent with a caring family, instead of a shelter’s kennel.
Taylor Van Sickle, social media and foster coordinator with Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso, said stories like that occasionally happen. “One of our more recent adoptions seemed like she was holding out hope that she’d get to a home. It obviously was a hospice case,” Van Sickle said. “As soon as she got home, she relaxed — shelters can be very stressful to older or sick dogs — and she started slowing down, sleeping more. The family knew that her time was a lot shorter.”
A new home can extend some pets' lives, Markos said. “There was a 17- or 19-year-old cat, who was on his deathbed. Someone adopted him, and he lived another two, 2 1/2 years.
“We made history this year,” Markos said. “We had a 9-year-old bunny adopted. ... He wasn’t with us very long. As soon as we put him up for adoption, we heard from someone wanting to adopt.” She said most domestic rabbits live eight to 12 years, so “Jack” wasn’t ridiculously old, but several years older than most rabbits that they see, the oldest being 6.
Rebecca Frye and her husband, Alex Buchanan, have adopted many pets. Their household currently includes six dogs and three cats: two younger dogs (one adopted as a puppy, the other adopted as a young adult and later diagnosed with heart disease) and four senior dogs.
“Anytime you take in a pet — a new puppy, a new kitten — life isn’t guaranteed, whether they’re four months or four years,” Frye said. “With a hospice or senior, you’re going in with a more concrete knowledge that you need more quality of the time.”
It was a cat named Nanika that drew Frye and Buchanan into rescuing senior and hospice pets.
“It’s kind of something we just fell into,” Frye said. “We both had pets and with the help of social media were looking at shelter pets.”
While looking for a potential pet, they found 17-year-old Nanika, Frye said, "and he is the one that we sort of stumbled into via a social media post from Michiana Humane Society." They adopted Nanika in December 2015.
In December 2016, they added Maxwell, their first senior dog rescue. “When we saw Maxwell’s Facebook post, our great experience with adopting and loving Nanika inspired us to have an interest in adopting another super senior,” Frye said. “Both times we were introduced to them via social media posts. Nanika was very sick, and sad, and not in good shape when we adopted him, so we thought he was a hospice case, but he went on to thrive for more than three years with us.
“Frenchie was our next ‘hospice’ foster, who we took in, not knowing how long she would have left, but she also was with us for almost two years,” Frye said.
“We’ve been really fortunate,” Buchanan said. “All have different personalities, but they all get along. Senior dogs have lower energy, not quite so demanding. As a whole, senior dogs seem a lot easier.
“It’s amazing how quickly senior dogs become attached to you—sometimes just a matter of hours,” he added.
Markos and Van Sickle said their shelters make sure any fostering or adopting families are thoroughly aware of the health conditions of hospice and senior rescues, and the commitments of time, effort and money that should be expected when taking them in. Those briefings have proven successful, because families that commit to these pets have a far lower surrender rate than “average” fosters and adoptions, they said.
“Typically, it’s someone who ... that’s what they want to do,” Van Sickle said. “They may feel it’s in honor of a pet that’s passed that this is something they need to do. Typically, someone who explains that they’re prepared.”
Van Sickle also said that they frequently hear from those families. “They have more appreciation of time,” she said. “Any hospice dogs we place, they (the families) send us a lot of things — messages and photos. They try to fit all these amazing things in, a quality of life they might have never known.
“ They know they’re probably giving the dog the best life they’ve ever known.”