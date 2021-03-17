Rescues, shelters make extra efforts to give older, infirm pets homes of their own

Taylor Van Sickle, social media and foster coordinator with Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso, said stories like that occasionally happen. “One of our more recent adoptions seemed like she was holding out hope that she’d get to a home. It obviously was a hospice case,” Van Sickle said. “As soon as she got home, she relaxed — shelters can be very stressful to older or sick dogs — and she started slowing down, sleeping more. The family knew that her time was a lot shorter.”

A new home can extend some pets' lives, Markos said. “There was a 17- or 19-year-old cat, who was on his deathbed. Someone adopted him, and he lived another two, 2 1/2 years.

“We made history this year,” Markos said. “We had a 9-year-old bunny adopted. ... He wasn’t with us very long. As soon as we put him up for adoption, we heard from someone wanting to adopt.” She said most domestic rabbits live eight to 12 years, so “Jack” wasn’t ridiculously old, but several years older than most rabbits that they see, the oldest being 6.

Rebecca Frye and her husband, Alex Buchanan, have adopted many pets. Their household currently includes six dogs and three cats: two younger dogs (one adopted as a puppy, the other adopted as a young adult and later diagnosed with heart disease) and four senior dogs.