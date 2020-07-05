Ride and Rail Tour registration now open for popular summer event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bike riding fans can gather together at the end of July for a special event kicking off in downtown Whiting.

"This is the third annual Ride and Rail Tour," said Tom Dabertin, event organizer and vice president of United Citizens Association, which is presenting the event along with the Hammond Port Authority, city of Hammond, Region Signs and The Hoosier Theater.

Riders taking part in the event will ride from downtown Whiting to downtown Chicago, where they will then board the South Shore Line for the return back to Hammond's South Shore station and then a short bike ride back to Whiting.

Dabertin said his original premise for the ride was that Northwest Indiana residents "live in the shadows of a great metropolis," which is Chicago, and often people don't realize what a joy it is to take a bike ride from Northwest Indiana to downtown Chicago. Dabertin said it'll be about a 20-mile bike ride to the downtown Millennium Station. Then participants can relax on the train ride back.

"We'll be taking the lakefront trails," Dabertin said. The trails include the Whiting Lakefront trail, Hammond Lakefront trail, and after riding through Chicago's Calumet Park, the Chicago Lakefront trail.