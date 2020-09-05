Romeoville initiatives to honor, assist, entertain residents are what Romeoville is all about

Only 26 miles southwest of Chicago, Romeoville is a robust community of 40,000. The diverse village won a Gold Medal from the International Economic Development Council in the High-Performance category by creating more than 1,500 jobs in two years, the most for a village in that population category.
Romeoville is continuing those efforts, looking for opportunities to create and maintain jobs as well as community initiatives for residents in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commemorative Program
With its motto of “where community matters,” Romeoville has established the Commemorative Program.
“The program is utilized as a way to recognize individuals who have made a significant contribution or impact on our community,” said Dawn Caldwell, assistant village manager. “The program offers numerous options that allow residents to personalize the honor.”
They include:
- Fallen Heroes Memorial
- Honorary Streets/Greenway
- Memorial Brick Paver Program
- Park benches or trees
- Permanent buildings, parks or pavilions
"We try to make the process easy to use, and our residents appreciate the lack of red tape. Our committee reviews the request and follows a consistent guideline to ensure all applications are judged by the same criteria” Caldwell said of the Commemorative Program Committee made up of village officials, employees and residents.
To qualify for the programs, the honoree must be a former or current Romeoville resident who has made a significant contribution to the community and is in good standing with the village.
“The committee reviews the impact and contributions of the honoree,” Caldwell said. “We want to honor those who have helped our community in positive ways.”
Aquatic Center
The Romeoville Village Board is working on plans for a 20,000-square-foot aquatic center between the Romeoville Athletic & Event Center and RC Hill Park. The project is expected to include 12,000 square feet of aquatic space as well as a large outdoor splash pad.
“A large-scale splash pad and indoor pool are amenities not currently offered in Romeoville,” Mayor John Noak said. “The indoor element of the pool would allow us the flexibility to use it in the winter months as well.”
Indoor features planned include a water slide, interactive play area, wellness lap area, and a zero-depth entry to the pool. The splash pad would feature a shelter, picnic tables and shade sails.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
The Neighbors Helping Neighbors program is another example of Romeoville's community focus.
“We have a large number of seniors and some challenged residents who occasionally need help with property maintenance,” Caldwell said. “For example, they might need some yard maintenance or fence repair. A gutter on the home has come loose. We have a core group of volunteers that we can contact. These helpers show up and take care of the work on their own time with their own tools. It’s a small but mighty program that provides a sense of comfort to those who need a hand.
“Our residents know they can contact the village and get assistance,” Caldwell said. “Romeoville is where community matters, and we do what we can to make that more than just a slogan.”
Pandemic aid
The village continues to find ways to keep the community engaged in these difficult times. It adheres to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for masks and social distancing.
Rockin’ the Pandemic is a socially distant summer concert series presented by the village from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays at the Romeoville Toyota Pavilion.
“We are excited to bring more innovative events for the community to enjoy,” said Noak. “This is a great way to celebrate our summer season.”
A brainchild of the Parks & Recreation Department, the Route 66 Drive-In has popped up at 680 Townhall Drive to offer movies for residents. To support local businesses, the village has also partnered with Car Hop Concessions by Lightning Concessions, Fat Ricky’s, Ruby’s Burritos, Michael’s Pizza and Ats-A-Nice Pizza to offer food for pick up or delivery to the car.
“The first movie was very successful,” Noak said. “Our staff has come up with some great ways to celebrate summer in the midst of the pandemic.”
