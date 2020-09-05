Romeoville initiatives to honor, assist, entertain residents are what Romeoville is all about

To qualify for the programs, the honoree must be a former or current Romeoville resident who has made a significant contribution to the community and is in good standing with the village.

“The committee reviews the impact and contributions of the honoree,” Caldwell said. “We want to honor those who have helped our community in positive ways.”

Aquatic Center

The Romeoville Village Board is working on plans for a 20,000-square-foot aquatic center between the Romeoville Athletic & Event Center and RC Hill Park. The project is expected to include 12,000 square feet of aquatic space as well as a large outdoor splash pad.

“A large-scale splash pad and indoor pool are amenities not currently offered in Romeoville,” Mayor John Noak said. “The indoor element of the pool would allow us the flexibility to use it in the winter months as well.”

Indoor features planned include a water slide, interactive play area, wellness lap area, and a zero-depth entry to the pool. The splash pad would feature a shelter, picnic tables and shade sails.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

The Neighbors Helping Neighbors program is another example of Romeoville's community focus.