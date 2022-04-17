Saluting motherhood: 'Listen to Your Mother' to be presented in Hobart and Whiting

Motherhood will be celebrated during two upcoming special shows in the Region.

"Listen to Your Mother," (LTYM), an annual popular show highlighting tales of motherhood of all types and styles, will be performed April 30 at Hoosier Theater in Whiting and May 1 at The Art Theater in Hobart. A portion of the proceeds of this year's show will go to The St. Jude House for Domestic Violence in Crown Point.

"There are always a variety of stories. Some are sad, some are funny and some in between," said Carrie Bedwell, producer/director of the Northwest Indiana version of "Listen to Your Mother."

"It's a roller coaster of emotions," Bedwell explained about the stories in the show.

Auditions for the show were held in February with close to 40 people auditioning. Bedwell said she wanted to open up the show to more people in different communities and "extend the reach" so two shows were added for this year's production. In past years, "Listen to Your Mother" was only presented in Hobart. The addition of the Whiting show, Bedwell said, will expose more people to the production. The "Listen to Your Mother" shows have always featured a mix of stories about motherhood.

The stories range from humorous, witty and serious to heartbreaking, encouraging and compelling.

According to Bedwell, audience members at the productions relate to the various stories and enjoy hearing other people's experiences of motherhood. "Storytelling is definitely powerful," she said.

Bedwell said both of the theaters are classic historic buildings in their communities. "Both theaters (Hoosier and The Art) have a lot of charm and character," she said. Two different casts will star at each of the theaters. A few performers will relay their stories at both venues.

The show, which was started by Ann Imig of Madison, Wisconsin, is celebrating its 11th year in Northwest Indiana. "Listen to Your Mother" has been seen in more than 60 cities across the country through the years.

When Imig started the show her mission was to unite a group of writers to do a show about motherhood which centered around storytelling.

The February auditions were open to women, men and non-binary individuals, Bedwell said. "If you know a mother, are a mother or love a mother, this show is for you," she added.

Through the years, audience members have heard tales about stepmoms, moms who've adopted, mothers-in-law, those who are like moms to others, pet moms and more. The show features various performances including readings, poetry, monologues, songs and other artistic variations.

This year, the show takes on a tea party theme with VIP tickets available for a hot and cold tea and treat bar. Guests are encouraged to don hats for the event.

The following performers will relay stories about motherhood during the "Listen To Your Mother" shows:

Carrie Bedwell, producer/director and cast member for the Whiting and Hobart shows

Carrie Bedwell first fell in love with LTYM as a cast member in 2014 and began producing/directing the show in 2018. She is super excited there will be two shows this year with different casts and stories and encourages audience members to purchase a Ticket Pass for both shows as they are both phenomenal. Bedwell, an English teacher at Merrillville High School, is a lifetime Hobart resident where she resides with her husband, Rob, and son, Thayer. In her spare time she loves travel, adventure, and organizing philanthropic endeavors.

Ella Bell

Ella Bell, a resident of Valparaiso and mother of three, was yearning for an opportunity to share two things she is passionate about: writing and motherhood. As fate would have it, LTYM popped up in her news feed one evening, and she jumped at the chance to audition. She is honored to be performing in the Whiting show.

After graduating with a theater degree from Valparaiso University, Ella lived on the East Coast, West Coast, and a few spots in between, but returned to her hometown when she started her family. She lives in the country with her three young sons, and most of her days are filled with mud, trucks, fishing, baseball, love and laughter.

Kris Conrad

Kris Conrad is a Pastoral Associate at St.Teresa of Avila in Valparaiso, and has spent a good chunk of time telling stories of faith, challenge, and ultimately, joy, to the families in the faith formation program there. In fact, it was one of those parents who sent her the audition link to LTYM, encouraging her to share those stories with a wider audience. Kris and her husband Don, have been married 25 years and have raised two awesome young adults.

Mary Cameron

Mary Cameron is excited to be a part of the Whiting cast this year and learn from the stories of the other participants. She lives in Hebron with her 2 children and works as an English teacher at Hebron High School. Her two little boys and job keep her pretty busy, but in her spare time she likes to read, hike and work with the children’s group at her church.

Britany Dawson

Britany Dawson is delighted to perform with the Whiting cast in her LTYM debut, excited for the challenge to be more vulnerable, for the community that comes with the shared experience of parenthood, and for the opportunity to promote and fundraise for an incredibly worthy cause.

The West Virginia native currently resides in Chesterton with her hot gardening attorney husband, Matt, and she is mother to four vibrant creatives, each in a very different stage of childhood: a TikTok famous skateboarder (14), an artistic future stylist and/or pop singer (7), a dino-lovin' daredevil (2), and the world's cuddliest milk guzzler (3 months). In her (limited) free time, she's a knock-off photographer, collector of art supplies, avid thrifter, and live music makes her weak in the knees.

Mary Lu Cowley

Mary Lu Cowley first entered the LTYM arena in 2015 after her mom had passed, wanting to write something about the colorful person that her mother was. What she found was an amazing group of women, support system, sisters of the pen and adventure in storytelling. This year will be Mary Lu’s fourth LTYM. Mary Lu lives in Whiting and works in the same Whiting Refinery that her father did. She’d love to start a Listen To Your Dad to talk about all the amazing fathers, too. And if it could be recorded from a beach, that would be perfect.

Jaime El-Talabani

Jaime is excited to perform with the Whiting cast this year. She has been a part of previous Listen to Your Mother casts and was a fan before that. Motherhood is both a stunningly universal and amazingly individual experience, and Listen to Your Mother highlights those experiences in a beautiful way. Jaime is an ICU nurse by night, a homeschooling mom by day, and a grad school student by, well, whenever she can fit it in. She feels lucky to be able to “do it all” but also couldn’t do a bit of it without her fabulous support system, which includes her two boys, high school sweetheart turned husband, and sisters and parents right down the street.

Bennett Gallivan

Bennett Gallivan is grateful to be part of the Whiting and Hobart casts of “Listen to Your Mother”. She has enjoyed her time as a member of previous productions. She is happily married to fellow Whiting cast member, Paul Gallivan, and the mother of one son, Max, known as “Bubby” to audiences. She lives in Hobart and works in public education at Ivy Tech. It is a joy to bring out the humor in parenthood and share happy memories with her community.

Paul Gallivan

Paul is thrilled to be telling his story with his wife, Bennett, as part of the Whiting cast. He is the comic element of this dynamic duo. He lives in Hobart with his wife, two black cats, Luna and Starlight and also misses Bubby, as he works as a resident in Louisville. He works at Merrillville schools, where the little kids are amazed that he can touch the ceiling without a ladder.

Ericiona Gates

Ericiona Gates is anxiously waiting to share a part of her mothering journey that she believes will resonate with many others. Her story will be showcased in the Hobart cast. Ericiona is a bible believing Christian who attends Bethel (Hobart/Portage) campus. She is a wife to Monte Gates and together they have four children, including a set of twins. Ericiona is in a very specific season in her life as a stay-at-home, homeschooling mom. She enjoys the work of caring for and educating the little people she was blessed with. Her desire is to pour into them all she can, so they can go out into the world and pour into others themselves. She is blessed and very grateful for the life she lives.

Janine Harrison

Janine Harrison is the product of Greatest Generation parents who spent evenings telling stories; her father, in fact, called himself a "TTT" (Teller of Tall Tales). Neighbors gathered ‘round the family’s front stoop in the summertime to be regaled. She teaches creative writing at Calumet College of St. Joseph and writes professionally. A former Highland Poet Laureate, Janine lives in the town with her husband, fiction writer Michael Poore, and digital artist teen, Jianna. Janine has performed stories in “Truth Be Told” at Speakeasy at the Spa, “Mom’s the Word” at the Nest, and other venues. She auditioned for LTYM because she believes in St. Jude House’s mission and is both honored and delighted to be performing in the Whiting show.

Julie Hinchy

Julie Hinchy is excited to be part of the Hobart cast. She has very fond memories of seeing movies at the Art with her mother and can’t wait to add this show to her memory bank, but hopes her shoes won’t stick to the floor like they did as a kid. Julie is a salon owner/hair stylist, a wife, an okay runner, and an unorganized mama to a 5-year-old old son and 3-year-old daughter. She feels we all connect through sharing experiences and thinks the LTYM concept and mission is so dang cool.

Eunice Jarrett

Eunice Jarrett was intrigued by the title: Listen to Your Mother. She admits she did not listen to her mother much when she was young. But as they both grew older, Eunice found listening to her 99-year-old mother was like traveling through time.

Eunice is the mother of 2 adult sons, Jon and Jerome, who have given her much grace and wisdom. She is a retired school teacher and mental health practitioner. She tried stand-up comedy, moved to storytelling where she did not have to stand up and can use her notes. She will perform in the Whiting show. She is not sure she wants to be with people yet, so don't get too close.

Amy Lavalley

Amy Lavalley took over as the editor of the recently revived Chesterton Tribune in mid-June after a lengthy career as a freelance writer with the Post-Tribune. Amy has never, ever done anything like this and is excited for the opportunity to appear in the Hobart cast of LTYM and tell her own story instead of someone else’s for the first time. She lives in Valparaiso with her unbelievably supportive husband Andy and their two mutts, Max and Lucy. Son Joe attends Purdue University in West Lafayette and daughter Anna goes to DePaul University in Chicago. Amy likes puttering in the garden, reading and falling asleep on the couch while watching TV almost every night because she gets up so early to go to the Y.

Catherine Murphy

Catherine Murphy is honored that a colleague (Dr. Jenny Thurner) suggested she audition and was asked to be part of the Whiting cast. (Motherhood getting a microphone and a stage, well that’s her dream!) Catherine is a mom of two (Patrick and Matilyn) on a mission: empower mommas to tune into their intuition. Motherhood transformed her view on health care she and her family were receiving as well as the care she provided to others as an orthodontist. The lines between her work and play are blurred as she enjoys practicing her holistic approach to orthodontics as well as reaching the masses through her book, "Dear Momma," podcast Dear Momma through Airway Circle Radio on Apple, Spotify & YouTube, and presenting at various dental meetings. She is grateful for her husband, Mat, supporting her personal and professional growth since being blessed with their babies. You can often find this family of four enjoying the trails and parks of Schererville.

Courtney Olavarria

Courtney Olavarria is honored to be part of the Hobart cast this year. Courtney is a registered nurse, group fitness instructor, health coach, personal trainer, self- defense instructor and is deeply committed to helping others. Olavarria, resides in St. John with her husband, John, and son, Deacon. When she is not in work mode, she loves staying active with her family, coaching her son, and attending Living Hope Church.

Victoria Patton

Victoria Patton is a proud wife, mother, educator and leader in her community. She wears many hats, but one of her absolute favorites is being Camilla Joy’s mama. Her adoration for her daughter has ignited a fire within her, empowering her to fervently pursue her purpose. She is elated to be a part of the Hobart cast of LTYM and cannot wait to share a piece of her story with hopes that it will inspire someone else. Victoria resides in Merrillville with her husband, Anthony and daughter, Camilla. She serves as an assistant principal at the elementary level, is an active member at her church, and leads a women's organization, Called According to Purpose.

Melissa Sickinger

Melissa Sickinger is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of both the Whiting and Hobart casts. She is a former cast member and a strong proponent of Listen to Your Mother and the impact that it has on both individuals and the community. Melissa and her husband Josh reside in Crown Point with their two sons, Henry (7) and Conrad (5) and are active members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell. The classroom is where Melissa “performs” regularly as a 19-year veteran teacher; She is the AP English teacher and coordinator at Hebron High School. In addition to teaching and coaching, Melissa and her husband own and operate Harvest Tyme Family Farm in Lowell.

Erica Unate

Erica is super excited to be part of this year's LTYM cast. A true Brickie, she lives in Hobart with her husband Brian and 9-year-old son Logan. Owner of Coco’s Bath Spirits and TriKappa Sister, Erica is super involved in the community. When she isn’t working or volunteering, she loves attending festivals, day tripping and planning vacations with her Disney loving family. She hopes that her piece in this year’s show will be influential and inspirational.

Jay Wacasey

Jay Wacasey is honored to be chosen as one of the presenters at Hobart Indiana’s “Listen To Your Mother” event. Jay is the Author of the book "The Man-U-Script" as well as co-host of the popular iTunes and Spotify Podcast The MentalEdge Podcast. Jay is also the proud father of three amazing kids and the husband of a wife he hardly deserves. He hopes that his written piece will speak to the heart of all of the listeners and inspire them to capture their own amazing lives through the eye of awareness and the method of writing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.